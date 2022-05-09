6 people gunned down in another Khayelitsha mass shooting

Kgomotso Phooko

Six people were gunned down in another mass shooting in Khayelitsha on Sunday evening.

Organised crime detectives are investigating the incident.

The sixth victim died at a medical facility, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa. The other five victims were found dead at the scene.

The victims are yet to be identified.

Police reported the incident occurred at the corner of Maphongwana and Idada Street in Site C where the bodies of the victims were discovered.

Cape Town hospital shooting

This incident comes after another shooting at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town left two patients and a police officer dead.

The police officer was shot in the head. He underwent emergency surgery on Saturday, but later died.

Initial reports said the 32-year-old constable had taken a suspect for medical assessment when a patient allegedly obtained the officer’s firearm and shot him in the head before turning the gun on two other patients.

The provincial health department said that it is believed that the shooter was a patient who was about to be discharged from the hospital.

According to Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, nurses calmed the alleged shooter before sedating him and recovering the firearm.

However, speaking to the media on Sunday, Mbombo said the officer was shot when he went to check on an altercation in another ward.

Additional Information by Lethabo Malatsi

