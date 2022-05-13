Two suspects linked to diesel heist nabbed

Kgomotso Phooko

Police in Limpopo have nabbed two suspects alleged to be part of a group that is responsible for the diesel heist where R5.5 million worth of diesel was stolen and a man shot.

The first 43-year-old suspect was arrested at a diesel depot in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, during the early hours of Friday morning.

Upon police arrival, the suspects sped off in a white Toyota Hilux Legend 50, leading to a high-speed chase with the police.

“One suspect was arrested following a high-speed chase and shoot out with the police. The other suspect fled on foot,” read the police statement.

The police were able to recover one 9mm pistol with ammunition and the getaway Toyota Hilux bakkie.

The police then inspected the depot and found three trucks filled with diesel suspected to have been stolen at the Louis Trichardt depot.

The fourth truck was intercepted at the Lebombo border to Mozambique hours later and the second 38-year-old suspect was arrested.

Suspects charged

The suspects are expected to appear in different magistrates courts on charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, possession of unlawful firearm and ammunition, armed robbery and possession of suspected stolen properties.

Police have also requested the owner of the depot in Vaal William Macholo to avail himself at the nearest police station to assist with investigations.

Diesel heist

The suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery that took place on 7 May 2022 in Louis Trichardt at a diesel depot.

A truck entered the premises under the pretence of buying diesel, and the manager opened the gate for the truck.

According to a police statement, the robbers jumped out of the truck armed with firearms, took the remote control from the manager and locked him in a separate room with four of his employees tied with cables.

They took their cellphones and stole R6,000 from the manager then shot a 43-year-old employee who was seated in a truck at the depot before fleeing the scene.

