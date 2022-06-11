KZN Premier Zikalala mourns loss of beloved Ukhozi FM newsreader Sicelo Mbokazi

Citizen Reporter

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala offered his condolences on behalf of the provincial government to the family, friends and colleagues of Ukhozi FM newsreader Sicelo Mbokazi, who passed away on Friday.

“On behalf of the provincial government and all the people of KwaZulu-Natal, we would like to convey our deepest condolences to the Mbokazi family, Ukhozi FM staff and listeners for the loss of their loved newsreader,” Zikalala said in a statement on Saturday.

Zikalala said while they knew the radio newsreader was ill, they were taken aback by the announcement of Mbokazi’s passing as they thought he would recover.

“We were actually taken aback by the announcement of Sicelo Mbokazi’s passing. While we heard about his indisposition, we thought he would recover and be back to perform his iconic task of keeping citizens informed.”

Zikalala added that the province was proud to have been the home of the radio news reader who endeared himself to the listeners of Ukhozi FM through his distinctive style of reading the news and his famous sign off.

“We are going to miss his jovial nature and sense of humour.”

Mbokazi was a familiar voice in the living rooms of many citizens and followed in the footsteps of revered and talented newsreaders such as Thokozani Gxabalembadada Nene, Jabulani “Mjay” Sibisi and Themba “Kwangiphinda Lokho” Gasa, who entertained listeners through their unique and inimitable style of delivering the news.

“There is no doubt that the ease with which he communicated news, will leave an indelible mark that will serve as a template for aspiring news readers and broadcasters alike,” said Zikalala.

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers.