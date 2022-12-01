K9 Jett’s body found washed up at sewage treatment facility

Citizen Reporter

After four days of searching for missing K9 Jett’s body, volunteers confirmed he had been found at the Zeekoegat sewage treatment facility on Wednesday night.

Healthy Hound Missing Pet Search and Rescue told Pretoria Rekord the team had been notified his body washed up at the facility.

“One of our volunteers went out and confirmed that the body is indeed of Jett.”

He will now be cremated, the organisation said.

Jett went missing after falling down a manhole in Pretoria on Sunday. He was tracking a missing Jack Russell in the Hartbeestspruit nature area when he fell.

The missing Jack Russell, Freddie, was found on Monday night.

Pretoria Rekord reported that his handler, Diane Logie, tried to save him, but was unable to reach him in time before he was swept away.

Logie was injured after she followed Jett down the manhole.

She fell roughtly three metres down a pipe until she landed in water. She was washed down next to an access pipe where she was able to escape using a ladder.

The manhole has since been covered.

The manhole Jett fell into on Sunday, 27 November 2022. Photo: Supplied to Pretoria Rekord

A massive search effort ensued, involving police, Pit-Track K9 Conservation and Anti-Poaching Unit, volunteers and the Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

But the drain Jett fell into has fast-flowing water in drainage pipes. It was likely he would suffocate due to fumes from the sewage pipe if he managed to survive the water.

“We would like to thank everyone for your messages and support over this difficult time.

“In honour of Jett, we will still be working but doing limited searches as some handlers are still recovering physically and the team needs time to grieve.”

Jett was a 17-month-old specialist missing pet search dog, and one of two internationally trained dogs.

“It’s been difficult. I am physically and emotionally exhausted, with a headache from another planet. I cannot describe my emotions. Jett was just special,” Logie told The Citizen earlier this week.

