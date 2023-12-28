Mamelodi concert: Keeps nearby residents awake until it winds down at 5am

A festival in Mamelodi on Tuesday had residents in the area seeing red after the loud music continued until 5am yesterday. Equestria resident Tshepo Mhlongo said the noise had started becoming a problem at 3am, when he struggled to fall asleep after the music woke him up. Mhlongo said when he phoned his complex security to complain, he was told that it wasn’t coming from inside the complex, but from the Moretele Park Tribute Concert. “It sounded like it was right there, in front of my unit, inside the complex,” he said. “Surely noise like this the whole night violates…

A festival in Mamelodi on Tuesday had residents in the area seeing red after the loud music continued until 5am yesterday.

Equestria resident Tshepo Mhlongo said the noise had started becoming a problem at 3am, when he struggled to fall asleep after the music woke him up.

Mhlongo said when he phoned his complex security to complain, he was told that it wasn’t coming from inside the complex, but from the Moretele Park Tribute Concert.

“It sounded like it was right there, in front of my unit, inside the complex,” he said.

“Surely noise like this the whole night violates some laws?

“And it is inconsiderate. It’s been going all night – and louder into the early hours of the morning,” said Mhlongo.

Noise is a ‘subjective issue’

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said noise was a subjective issue.

“Two different people may experience specific sound emanating from a source in totally different ways,” he said.

“When the city is investigating noise, it takes into consideration the environment, and is further guided by legislative prescripts and internal standard operating procedures that, in most instances, result in the resolution of complaints.

“However, where complaints are not resolved after compliance notices are issued and not complied with, the city will then prepare a docket and refer the matter to the court.

“The court then decides on the punishment to be meted out to a contravener who failed to heed the instructions on the notices issued,” he said.

Mashigo said noise measurements were conducted on measurable noise where required, in preparation for ensuring the successful prosecution of cases and in verifying non-compliance, depending on the issues at hand.

“The Gauteng Noise Control Regulations define noise nuisance as any sound that disturbs or impairs, or may disturb the convenience or peace of any person.

“There is, however, a Sans [South African National Standard] environmental noise impact assessment, which is the measurement and rating of environmental noise concerning annoyance and speech communication – which is a standard dealing with measured noise and sets general zone sound level ‘acceptable levels’ in different districts,” he said.

Mashigo said residents could report noise issues to the city’s municipal health services.

Enforcemnt of bylaws had fallen by the wayside

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said the enforcement of bylaws by metro police and the SA Police Service had fallen by the wayside.

“Noise pollution is a problem in cities, that’s why cities have bylaws, usually at 10pm during the week and public holidays when noise should be reduced,” he said.

Barkhuizen said these laws were not strictly enforced.

“Once you start to enforce bylaws and other laws, it creates a sense of community and safety,” he said. “Otherwise it becomes a free-for-all…

“Yes, it is December, but there is a reason why bylaws state certain things, and for noise. Not everyone is on holidays during December. Some people still have to work and need their rest,” he said.

