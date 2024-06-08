Mixed reaction to road maintenance project

Residents urged to bear with road developments causing traffic delays. Maintenance works on A Re Yeng system expected to finish by month's end.

Pretoria East residents have been urged to be patient with road developments in the area.

This after they complained that maintenance works on the existing A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit System are causing traffic delays and frustration, according to local ward councillor Jacqui Uys.

Can’t wait for construction to be completed

A resident, Sipho Kunene, drives children to school around the Lynnwood area and said he couldn’t wait for the construction to be completed.

“I am always in Lynnwood. I take that road four times in the morning and four times in the afternoon when I drop off the children in Faire Glen, Silverlakes or at the Groove Mall,” he said.

Kunene said the usual morning and afternoon traffic has increased with lanes closed due to the construction work.

“Once it is done, I am sure the traffic flow will improve,” he said.

Kunene said he wasn’t worried about the bus service coming to the area because he transported children who were too young to take the bus.

Resident not too bothered by construction

Another resident, Andre Ockerman, who also uses Lynnwood Road on a daily basis, said he wasn’t too bothered by the construction.

“If you look at how they improved the road where they recently built the new shopping centre to the corner of Lynnwood Road and Solomon Mahlangu Drive, the little inconvenience of the construction surpasses the benefits of the improved roads,” he said.

Ockerman said after the road was improved, traffic flowed better.

Construction caused frustration

Another resident, Neville Pretorius, disagreed and said the construction caused frustration, adding it could have been coordinated better.

“There is no validation of the routes or signs to inform or direct motorists,” he said.

Pretorius said the roadworks also caused major delays, especially during peak hour traffic in the morning.

“The obstructions are also hazardous, with no clear signs of the beginning or the end of construction,” he said.

Uys said the maintenance works on the existing A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit System on Lynnwood Road and around the area were expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Plan for extra time when travelling

Uys urged motorists to plan for extra time when travelling on Atterbury Road between Lynnwood Road and Justice Mahomed Intersection, January Masilela Road between Glenwood and Lynnwood Road and Simon Vermooten Road between Lynnwood Road and Waltloo Road.

Uys said the maintenance works scheduled included resurfacing, pothole repair and road markings.

“Motorists and pedestrians should take note of the temporary road signage and be vigilant of construction vehicles that will also use the affected roads,” she said.

Uys said there was a traffic accommodation plan devised to ensure that the traffic flow was adequately managed during the maintenance process.