Part of N1 highway to be temporarily closed for power line installation

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Gauteng motorists have been advised to prepare for temporary road closures on a section of the N1 highway between the Kosmosdal-Samrand interchange and Rooihuiskraal interchange in Midrand.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the closures will be in effect during the upcoming weekend, allowing Eskom to install new overhead transmission power lines and a conductor.

Between Saturday, 10 June, from 6am to 6pm, and Sunday, 11 June, from 6am to 12pm, a six-kilometre stretch of the N1 will be subject to partial road closures. These closures will occur in stages, with each closure lasting approximately 30 minutes.

However, complete closures may be needed when cables are being pulled across the road. Adjustments to the closure schedule may also be made depending on weather conditions at the time.

Re-route your travel

Sanral has urged motorists to be aware that these partial closures could lead to disruptions and delays in their regular travel, particularly in the afternoon.

It said signposted detour routes will be provided. Officials from the Johannesburg and Tshwane metro police departments will be deployed to manage traffic flow in the affected area.

To navigate around the closures, motorists will be directed to use the R101 detour route.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused, Sanral said it will continue to provide updates to keep road users informed as new information becomes available.

Motorists are encouraged to monitor official announcements about the road closures and exercise patience when travelling in the affected areas.