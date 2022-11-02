IN PICS: Road barricaded after massive Centurion sinkhole forms

Citizen Reporter

Another worryingly large sinkhole has cropped up in Centurion, an area notorious for holes in roads and water supply networks being disrupted as a result.

Pretoria Rekord reports the newest sinkhole, on the corner of Snake Valley and Paul Kruger Road near the Zwartkop air force base, began to grow after heavy rains last week.

New hole, old problems

Recently, the metro fixed two sinkholes in Alexander Road and on the corner of Potgieter and Clifton Roads.

The sinkhole has been confirmed by a Tshwane geologist, Ward 66 councillor Ina Strijdom told the publication.

“As yet, there is no indication as to how long the sinkhole will take to repair,” she said.

“They still need to determine the cause and the responsibility in dealing with it and whether it will be a joint effort with the Tshwane metro.

“At this stage, they have no more detail and everything will be laid out later.”

Strijdon said she was first notified about the road sagging, and spread the word as quickly as possible.

Soon after, military police barricaded the road.

Last month, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo told Pretoria Rekord that no new sinkholes had been identified in the area since May.

In January, serious soil erosion along the N1 south, before Botha Avenue, forced parts of the highway to close.

According to the City, the sinkhole in question is next in line for repairs, as soon as the process of the appointment of the contractor begins.

Repair work is said to commence in the third quarter of the current financial year.

A decade of sinkholes

For 10 years, sinkholes in the Centurion area have been a constant source of frustration for residents and motorists.

Sinkholes are prevalent in the region due to the large deposits of dolomite.

From forming on main roads to outside people’s homes, sinkholes have wreaked havoc with water supply and traffic in the area.

In March last year, Pretoria Rekord reported there were at least 36 singles in the area, including near Centurion High School and Unitas Hospital.

Tshwane roads and transport department chairperson Elmarie Linde told the publication that R10 million was allocated to repairing sinkholes in Centurion, and that more money was anticipated to be allocated later that year.

