Two Bloemfontein primary schools shut their doors due to heavy rains

The Free State Department of Education has temporarily closed two primary schools in Bloemfontein due to flooding and heavy rains.

Caleb Motshabi and Sedibeng Sa Thuto Primary School were severely affected by the level 4 disruptive rains that led to flooding across low-lying areas, roads and informal settlements.

The department’s spokesperson, Howard Ndaba said they took the decision because the conditions were disruptive to learning.

“Parents and caregivers are advised not to send their children to school from tomorrow until they are advised by the school management to bring them. The department will monitor weather patterns and give further advice in this regard,” said Ndaba.

Pupils crossing flooded rivers

“Strong flooding has caused a huge disruption and it continues to impact negatively on teaching and learning at schools, while it remains a threat to the lives of more than 2 000 pupils as well as teachers,” Ndaba added.

The department also thanked teachers and support stuff who, despite the severe rain, reported to work.

Many pupils have to cross rivers and slippery roads to get to their schools.

In the video below, a man can be seen helping small pupils cross a river by throwing them to a man standing on the other side.

Disruptive rain

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning on Monday and said storms, with flooding and damaging winds, will hit many provinces in the country.

“Cut-off low is expected to be situated over the western parts of the country, bringing significant rain to the central parts which can become disruptive as the systems move through. There is also a risk of hail over this period,” said the weather service on Monday.

