Progress but still no water restoration to these 86 Joburg areas after 4-day outage
The shutdown, which began on 31 January was originally scheduled to end on Monday.
A major water outage affecting 86 Johannesburg areas has extended beyond its initial Monday completion deadline as repairs continue at the Hector Norris pump station in Glenesk.
The shutdown, which began on 31 January, was originally scheduled to end on Monday, 3 February, but remains ongoing as technical teams work through repairs.
According to Joburg Water, the initial project’s extensive maintenance operation involved installing new isolation valves at the Hector Norris Pump station.
During the maintenance period, many areas were expected to experience low or no water pressure, significantly impacting daily operations across residential and commercial zones.
Joburg Water current progress
While residents grapple with empty taps, according to the latest update from Johannesburg Water issued on Tuesday, repair work is advancing steadily.
“The team worked tirelessly through the night, completing essential groundwork and site preparations to ensure a smooth transition to the next phase,” the utility stated.
“With all this critical work finalised, welding is now in progress, and this stage will take some time to complete.”
Joburg Water alternate supply
Johannesburg Water said it has implemented contingency plans to assist affected residents.
The utility added that it deployed stationary and roaming water tankers throughout impacted areas to provide alternative water supply.
Additionally, some system outlets will be temporarily closed to maintain holding capacity at critical storage points, which will help boost supply once pumping operations resume.
Areas affected by the Hector Norris Pump Station maintenance
- Abbotsford
- Albertville Ext.2
- Amalgam
- Amalgam Ext
- Berea
- Betrams
- Bezuidenhout Valley
- Braamfontein
- Bruma
- Burghersdorp Ext. 1
- Cheltondale
- City West
- Coronationville
- Craighall
- Crown
- Crown City
- Crown City Ext
- Crown Ext
- Crown Industrial
- Crown North
- Cyrildene
- De Wetshof
- Doorfontein
- Dunhill
- Fairmount
- Fordsburg
- Forest Hill
- Forest Town
- Glenhazel
- Glensan
- Greymont
- Highlands North
- Hillbrow
- Homestead Park
- Houghton
- Hursthill
- Hyde Park
- Illovo
- Jeppestown
- Johannesburg CBD
- Judith’s Paarl
- Kenilworth
- Kensington
- Killarney
- La Rochelle
- Linksfield
- Lorentzville
- Malvern
- Martindale
- Mayfair
- Melrose
- Micor Industrial
- Montclare
- Mountain View
- New Doornfontein
- Newclare
- Newlands
- Newtown
- Oaklands
- Observatory
- Paarlshoop
- Parktown
- Parkview
- Percelia Estate
- Rouxville
- Rossetenville
- Sandringham
- Saxonwold
- Selby
- Selby Ext
- Talboton
- Towerby
- Triomf
- Troyville
- Turf Club
- Turfontein
- Victoria
- Waverley
- Westbury
- Yeoville
The utility has promised regular updates as work progresses and thanked residents for their continued patience during this extended disruption.
It emphasised that they are exploring alternative means to supply the city while repairs are underway.
