Progress but still no water restoration to these 86 Joburg areas after 4-day outage

A major water outage affecting 86 Johannesburg areas has extended beyond its initial Monday completion deadline as repairs continue at the Hector Norris pump station in Glenesk.

The shutdown, which began on 31 January, was originally scheduled to end on Monday, 3 February, but remains ongoing as technical teams work through repairs.

According to Joburg Water, the initial project’s extensive maintenance operation involved installing new isolation valves at the Hector Norris Pump station.

During the maintenance period, many areas were expected to experience low or no water pressure, significantly impacting daily operations across residential and commercial zones.

Joburg Water current progress

While residents grapple with empty taps, according to the latest update from Johannesburg Water issued on Tuesday, repair work is advancing steadily.

“The team worked tirelessly through the night, completing essential groundwork and site preparations to ensure a smooth transition to the next phase,” the utility stated.

“With all this critical work finalised, welding is now in progress, and this stage will take some time to complete.”

Joburg Water alternate supply

Johannesburg Water said it has implemented contingency plans to assist affected residents.

The utility added that it deployed stationary and roaming water tankers throughout impacted areas to provide alternative water supply.

Additionally, some system outlets will be temporarily closed to maintain holding capacity at critical storage points, which will help boost supply once pumping operations resume.

Areas affected by the Hector Norris Pump Station maintenance

Abbotsford

Albertville Ext.2

Amalgam

Amalgam Ext

Berea

Betrams

Bezuidenhout Valley

Braamfontein

Bruma

Burghersdorp Ext. 1

Cheltondale

City West

Coronationville

Craighall

Crown

Crown City

Crown City Ext

Crown Ext

Crown Industrial

Crown North

Cyrildene

De Wetshof

Doorfontein

Dunhill

Fairmount

Fordsburg

Forest Hill

Forest Town

Glenhazel

Glensan

Greymont

Highlands North

Hillbrow

Homestead Park

Houghton

Hursthill

Hyde Park

Illovo

Jeppestown

Johannesburg CBD

Judith’s Paarl

Kenilworth

Kensington

Killarney

La Rochelle

Linksfield

Lorentzville

Malvern

Martindale

Mayfair

Melrose

Micor Industrial

Montclare

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Newclare

Newlands

Newtown

Oaklands

Observatory

Paarlshoop

Parktown

Parkview

Percelia Estate

Rouxville

Rossetenville

Sandringham

Saxonwold

Selby

Selby Ext

Talboton

Towerby

Triomf

Troyville

Turf Club

Turfontein

Victoria

Waverley

Westbury

Yeoville

The utility has promised regular updates as work progresses and thanked residents for their continued patience during this extended disruption.

It emphasised that they are exploring alternative means to supply the city while repairs are underway.

