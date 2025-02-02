News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

2 Feb 2025

04:45 pm

Jhb’s triple trouble: heatwave, load shedding, and water outage

The water outage put tremendous pressure on several communities.

Three day water outage nears end as residents battle Heatwave

Johannesburg Water last week announced that planned maintenance on the Hector Norris Pump. Picture: iStock

Thousands of households faced a heatwave and load shedding as they endured the water outage this weekend due to Hector Norris Pump Station maintenance.

Johannesburg Water announced last week that planned maintenance on the Hector Norris Pump Station would occur from Friday, 31 January, in the evening until Monday, 3 February, leaving residents dry.

Pressure

The outage placed tremendous pressure on several communities, including Amalgam, the Johannesburg CBD, Mayfair, Turfontein, and Yeoville.

In total, nearly one hundred areas have been affected by the three-day water outage

The maintenance project at Hector Norris involves installing multiple valves to improve network efficiency.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tensions high in Kliptown over disconnections [VIDEO]

Maintenance update

In the latest update, Johannesburg Water said the maintenance is still in progress. The water utility has not indicated when the work will be completed.

“The Johannesburg Water planned maintenance at the Hector Norris Pump Station is underway. Completion is scheduled for 03 February 2025.

“While weather conditions have caused slight delays, Johannesburg Water ensures the work progresses well. Some areas may continue to experience low or no water pressure during this period,” it said.

Water supply provided

Johannesburg Water said it has implemented contingency measures, such as alternative water supply through stationary and roaming water tankers in the affected areas.

“Furthermore, some systems outlets will be closed during maintenance to ensure some holding capacity at critical storages. This will assist in boosting the supply when the shutdown stops and pumping resumes.

The entity said it met with affected ward councillors to brief them on the measures in place during the maintenance.

“Patience and cooperation during this time are appreciated, as teams work tirelessly to complete the project as soon as possible.”  

Johannesburg Water said regular updates on the maintenance progress will continue to be provided.

ALSO READ: Heatwave eases, but storms and fire risks lurk ahead

Read more on these topics

Joburg/Johannesburg Water Johannesburg water cuts Water Outage

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Heatwave eases, but storms and fire risks lurk ahead
News Zuma promised Hani’s killers he would pardon them but didn’t follow through – report
Load Shedding UPDATE: Eskom suspends load shedding after replenishing reserves
News Zuma-Sambudla vows to fight for her father Jacob Zuma: ‘I will not be silenced’
News Stilfontein: Four cops granted bail after illegal mining kingpin escape as more zama zamas resurface

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES