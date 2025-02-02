Jhb’s triple trouble: heatwave, load shedding, and water outage

The water outage put tremendous pressure on several communities.

Johannesburg Water last week announced that planned maintenance on the Hector Norris Pump. Picture: iStock

Thousands of households faced a heatwave and load shedding as they endured the water outage this weekend due to Hector Norris Pump Station maintenance.

Johannesburg Water announced last week that planned maintenance on the Hector Norris Pump Station would occur from Friday, 31 January, in the evening until Monday, 3 February, leaving residents dry.

Pressure

The outage placed tremendous pressure on several communities, including Amalgam, the Johannesburg CBD, Mayfair, Turfontein, and Yeoville.

In total, nearly one hundred areas have been affected by the three-day water outage

The maintenance project at Hector Norris involves installing multiple valves to improve network efficiency.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Tensions high in Kliptown over disconnections [VIDEO]

In the latest update, Johannesburg Water said the maintenance is still in progress. The water utility has not indicated when the work will be completed.

“The Johannesburg Water planned maintenance at the Hector Norris Pump Station is underway. Completion is scheduled for 03 February 2025.

“While weather conditions have caused slight delays, Johannesburg Water ensures the work progresses well. Some areas may continue to experience low or no water pressure during this period,” it said.

Water supply provided

Johannesburg Water said it has implemented contingency measures, such as alternative water supply through stationary and roaming water tankers in the affected areas.

“Furthermore, some systems outlets will be closed during maintenance to ensure some holding capacity at critical storages. This will assist in boosting the supply when the shutdown stops and pumping resumes.

The entity said it met with affected ward councillors to brief them on the measures in place during the maintenance.

“Patience and cooperation during this time are appreciated, as teams work tirelessly to complete the project as soon as possible.”

Johannesburg Water said regular updates on the maintenance progress will continue to be provided.

ALSO READ: Heatwave eases, but storms and fire risks lurk ahead