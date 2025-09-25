Major roadworks to affect these three Cape Town areas until November

The city said vehicles parked in roadways that obstruct maintenance work will be relocated or towed at owner's expense.

The City of Cape Town will begin extensive road maintenance across three areas starting this week.

According to the city, the work is expected to continue until early November.

The Urban Mobility Directorate has announced simultaneous projects in Beaconvale, Stikland Industria, and Bellville.

All three projects are scheduled to run from Thursday 25 September 2025 until Monday 3 November 2025.

The city added that the work is planned to take place between 07:00 and 18:00, Monday to Saturday, “weather permitting and provided there are no unforeseen delays”.

Beaconvale roadworks target three streets

In Beaconvale, maintenance will focus on Selsdon Road, Glenhurst Road and Linus Road.

The directorate says this forms part of regular maintenance to extend the lifespan of the city’s road infrastructure.

Traffic in both directions will face disruptions. Flag personnel will guide vehicles through temporary detours around work zones. Areas will be clearly marked to control traffic flow.

Stikland Industria

The Stikland Industria project will affect:

Tedric Avenue,

Traka Street and

Willow Road.

Similar traffic management measures will apply across all three locations.

Work zones will be demarcated and flagmen deployed to direct vehicles safely around construction areas.

Bellville maintenance focuses on Triangle Farm area

The third project targets Uranium Street in Triangle Farm, Bellville. This area serves both residential and commercial traffic patterns.

All projects may face weather-related delays or unforeseen circumstances that could extend the planned completion date.

Safety guidelines for motorists

The city said vehicles parked in roadways that obstruct maintenance work will be relocated or towed at owner’s expense.

Residents and business owners should expect noise disturbances during working hours across all three locations.

The city urged road users to:

Be cautious while work is underway

Lower your speed

Pay attention to road signs

Be vigilant in and around the roadworks area

Look out for uneven road surfaces

Be mindful of the construction workers

Factor in longer travel time

“Congestion is expected, so it is recommended that road users consider alternative routes,” the city stated.

