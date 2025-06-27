Police officer accused of corruption set to appear in court

An internal investigation flagged the officer of being involved in corrupt activities.

A 46-year-old Eastern Cape police officer who allegedly demanded a bribe in order to make “things easy” for a suspect is expected to make his first appearance in court.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, served a court summons on the officer on Thursday, charging him with corruption.

Corruption

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the alleged corruption occurred when he was stationed at the Humewood Saps.

Fumba said an internal investigation identified the officer as being involved in the incident.

“It is alleged that on 2 April 2024, the officer, acting in his capacity as an investigating officer, summoned a male suspect to the station regarding a reported assault case.

“Upon the suspect’s arrival, the officer allegedly solicited a gratification of R2 500 from the individual, promising that such payment would ‘make things easy’ and prevent his arrest. The suspect was thereafter allegedly released without any formal charge being laid,” Fumba said.

Court

Fumba said Ngeni’s actions constitute a violation of Section 4(1)(a) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act 12 of 2004 (PRECCA), which criminalises the acceptance of gratification by a public officer in exchange for performing or not performing an official act.

He is expected to make his first court appearance at the Gqeberha District Court, New Law Courts, on 17 July 2025.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, reaffirmed the team’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and eliminating unethical conduct within their ranks.

“Corruption has no place in the pursuit of justice, and internal accountability remains one of our foremost priorities,” said Ngwenya.

Top cop arrested

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) has arrested Crime Intelligence boss, Major General Dumisani Khumalo, in connection with a corruption investigation involving R45 million in property deals.

Khumalo, who heads Crime Intelligence within the South African Police Service (Saps), was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday following an “extensive” probe into the alleged unlawful purchase of two luxury properties.

A boutique hotel in Pretoria North, worth R22.7 million, and a commercial building in Berea, Durban, valued at R22.8 million, were allegedly purchased without proper ministerial approval.

