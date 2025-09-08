Mashatile urges police officers not to surrender to any form of criminality

Mashatile said officers should use their firearms to protect themselves from ruthless criminals.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has urged South African Police Service (Saps) officers not to surrender to any form of criminality, but to use their firearms to protect themselves from ruthless criminals.

Mashatile was speaking at the Saps National Commemoration Day, at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday, where government leaders and top police brass gathered to honour the fallen men and women in blue.

At least 27 police officers have been killed in the past year, compared to 39 officers killed in 2024.

Taking action

Mashatile said the rate of criminality, especially organised crime syndicates in South Africa, is a major concern for the country.

“Drug trafficking syndicates, gangs and other forms of organised crime represent an urgent and growing challenge in South Africa.

“Let me reiterate, as police officers, you must not die with your service firearms in your holsters. You have a duty to protect your lives; this means you must use force that is proportional to the threat that you face. You must not surrender to any form of criminality,” Mashatile said.

Attacking police

Mashatile warned that an attack on a police officer is a serious crime and that criminals will face the full might of the law.

“Let it be clear: attacking a police officer is an attack on the state itself, and it will be met with the full might of the law. We want to make sure that even touching a police officer carries the harshest punishment permitted by our laws, and where possible, tighten these laws.”

Collusion

The deputy president also expressed concerns about collusion among police officers.

“We are also greatly concerned by reports of collusion between some of our own members and criminals. We encourage all of you to uncover wrongdoing inside your ranks, regardless of who is involved. As a nation, we rely on the Saps to ensure that there is peace and order.

“We must work together to solve the institution’s inefficiencies and lack of public trust. As we memorialise the departed, we must also look to the future and take steps to improve the institution they fought for and dedicatedly served,” Mashatile said.

Fallen heroes

Mashatile, standing in for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said fallen police officers’ families should know their loved ones’ sacrifices would not be in vain.

“Their names will echo through generations as symbols of sacrifice and devotion to duty. They may be gone, but their legacy endures in the safety of our communities and in the freedom of our democracy.

“As we lower our heads in remembrance and honour, let us lift our resolve through action. Let us stand united against those who threaten the peace of our nation,” Mashatile said.

Technology

Mashatile said South Africans are the most significant participants in the fight against crime and that communities must cooperate with and not against the police

Mashatile said the government was intensifying efforts to protect officers, including resourcing specialised units, investing in advanced technology, strengthening intelligence capacity and tightening laws to “deal decisively with those who target police officers”.

