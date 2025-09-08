Solidarity takes on President Cyril Ramaphosa, minister

Accusing bodies of treason is false, says Solidarity CEO Hermann

Solidarity is taking on the Minister in the Presidency and the President for defamation, for what it described as disinformation about itself and AfriForum.

Solidarity CEO Dirk Hermann confirmed a defamation case has been opened against Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, with President Cyril Ramaphosa as the second respondent.

“It follows after the minister, during a media conference, said the Cabinet was taking note with concern of ongoing disinformation campaigns by Solidarity and AfriForum,” Hermann said.

“She also said law enforcement agencies were investigating the breach of laws. This follows a visit by Solidarity to the US after President Donald Trump issued an executive order on South Africa.”

ANC ‘plunged SA into a crisis’

Solidarity intervened after the government caused a diplomatic crisis with its most important trading partner, he said.

“The ANC’s ideological narrow-mindedness plunged South Africa into a crisis. This had nothing to do with Solidarity. Our major focus during the US tour was the preservation of Agoa [African Growth and Opportunity Act].

“It is our members and ordinary people who will lose their jobs. We intervened for them,” Hermann said.

‘Defamation’ and ‘a fight for the truth’

Solidarity is asking that the minister be found guilty of defamation and pay damages.

“The court case is about a fight for the truth. Solidarity wants to stand firmly on the side of the truth. The diplomatic crisis between SA and the US could be laid at the door of the ANC.

“Accusing institutions such as Solidarity and AfriForum of misinformation and even treason is false and defamatory.

“We can no longer allow senior figures in government to get away with false statements and slander. They think they can say and do whatever they want without consequences. They want to shift the blame.

“They create a false narrative that is repeated enough and then becomes the truth in people’s minds. They hide behind the falsehood to deny their part in the diplomatic crisis with the US,” Hermann said.

SA at a crossroads

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane said it would be interesting to see SA’s judicial system determine the truth of the matter.

However, political analyst Rene Oosthuizen noted that what concerns her is that the defamation case is unfolding against a backdrop of already fragile political and social divisions in the country.

“This case places South Africa at a crossroad where unresolved tensions risk deepening fragile societal structures. It is crucial to emphasise that these conflicts must not detract attention from urgent national priorities, including diplomatic relations and economic stability.

“How this dispute will be resolved will have far-reaching implications for SA’s democratic resilience and social cohesion.”

Two fools

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said the case is two swapes (fools) taking each other on.

“Solidarity is probably not doing anything wrong, and for the minister to investigate them is an abuse of power; there’s no doubt about that.

“It leaves them open for certain associations with what Trump is doing in America, which is destructive and lacks thorough and long-term thinking and gives the impression of short-term gain opportunism.”

Croucamp said both parties do South Africa harm and don’t have the country’s interest at heart.

“Solidarity is a white movement infatuated with race that accuses the ANC of infatuated madness about race.”

