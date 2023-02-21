Well-known KZN paramedic Paul Herbst passes away after returning from Türkiye

Devina Haripersad

Medi Response has confirmed that its director in KwaZulu-Natal, Paul Herbst, has died.

Herbst died on Tuesday morning, two days after returning from a Türkiye rescue operation with Gift of the Givers.

The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed.

Herbst was a well known search and rescue operator.

Medi Response’s statement

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Herbst, director of Medi Response KZN. On behalf of the entire team at Medi Response, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

“Paul was a well-respected and dedicated leader in the field of emergency medical services. His passion for helping others was evident in the work that he did every day, and he was known for his unwavering commitment to providing care to those in need.

“The loss of Paul is a tremendous blow to the community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. As we mourn his passing, it is important to remember the incredible contributions that he made and the countless lives that he touched along the way.

“During this time of grief, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of Paul’s family and friends as they navigate through this difficult time. Let us all take a moment to honour his memory and celebrate the legacy of a truly remarkable man,” said Medi Response in a statement.

Deployed to Türkye

Herbst was part of a group deployed to the Hatay region in Türkiye with the Gift of the Givers on 7 February 2023, following the devastating earthquakes that hit the country.

He returned from Türkiye on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

IPSS Medical Rescue, who Herbst worked for previously, also sent its condolences.

“It with great sadness that we have heard of the passing of Paul Herbst.

“Despite the changes that have occurred in the last year, Paul was a part of the IPSS Medical family for almost eight years, and this is a tragic loss for all in the industry.”

