Mgabhi’s next ultramarathon for good

The Richards Bay runner will be taking on the 520 kilometre ultramarathon, Track Namibia, to raise money for school shoes.

She’s already raised more than R3 million to upgrade school buildings, build offices and toilet blocks and buy school shoes for children who don’t have them, and Nontuthuko Mgabhi is not done yet.

Inspired by the struggles of many KwaZulu-Natal children who face barriers to education due to the lack of basic necessities like shoes, Mgabhi has decided to once again turn her passion for running into a force for positive change.

PICTURES: Women’s Day race raises money for PinkDrive

The Richards Bay runner will be taking on the 520 kilometre ultramarathon, Track Namibia, from 15 to 24 May, with the mission of raising money to provide another 520 pairs of school shoes to those in need.

Spanning 10 days, the marathon takes place in southern Namibia, between the Swakop River in the Erongo region and the Sossusvlei dunes.

First up is the Valley of the Moon with its unusual canyons giving it the aspect of a lunar surface. The route then continues through Namib-Naukluft Park.

After crossing the tropic of Capricorn between the Gaub and Kuiseb passes, runners will continue south towards the small town of Solitaire in central Namibia.

The last part of the race takes runners to Sesriem and the Sossusvlei dunes.

“The distance and the challenge is new for me,” said Mgabhi. “I am excited to test my limits and push the needle. This will be forward progress for me in ultrarunning.

“From an adventure side, the Valley of the Moon and its multiple canyons have been on my todo list.

“And from a social good point of view, I will do this while assisting a child in need with school shoes.”

Mgabhi has been down this gruelling road before – having run seven marathons in seven days on seven continents and, more recently, completing the 160km Ultra-Asia race in Vietnam – all with the aim of improving the lives of young people in her province.

WATCH: Somalia suspends official after this runner ran the ‘slowest 100m ever’

Funds raised in Namibia will provide shoes for primary school children in Empangeni, Mtubatuba and Durban.

“I believe in giving back. I am grateful I am able to give back through my passion: a love of running, travel and nature.

“It is wonderful to live a life that is authentic with impact.

“To prepare for these races, although challenging, is not a chore – it is a privilege. I have the health and means to do it.

“Through long-distance running, we have built classrooms, school toilets, administration buildings, renovated schools, donated school uniforms, books and food parcels.

“I am humbled by the support from generous donors and sponsors who support my causes and whose values align with mine.

“Some are small businesses who believe in good deeds. Some are ongoing partners like Bidvest Tank Terminals and Salomon.”

Speaking about the ultramarathon, Mgabhi said: “The toughest part is mental… The second is physical – in food self-sufficiency races, the challenging part is carrying your heavy backpack and managing your energy and fuelling. This needs self-awareness, planning and strategy.”

Information

• Those wishing to contribute to the cause can contact Mgabhi on: nontu.mgabhi@ icloud.com or 082-839-6442.

• “Even one pair of shoes will make a difference,” she said.

• “I do not underestimate small efforts. I encourage people to partner with me on this amazing journey by donating towards the cause.

• “A total of 520 children in need will be beneficiaries.

• “Let’s send love and hope to the world.”