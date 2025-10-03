Military veterans’ head office in disrepair, minister admits

Department to relocate as building shows 'frequent wear and tear'.

The Department of Military Veterans’ (DMV) head office in Hatfield, Tshwane, is in a poor state, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga recently admitted.

Motshekga was responding to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Carl Niehaus about the condition of the building at 328 Festival Street.

The minister acknowledged the facility’s deteriorating state. “The DMV Head Office is currently not in a good state; there [is] frequent wear and tear which requires the department and the landlord to attend to as stipulated in the lease agreement,” she said.

The department has begun looking for alternative accommodation.

“The department has since [undergone] a process of finding a suitable Head Office and will be moving,” Motshekga said.

Labour complaint and inspection

Niehaus asked whether the minister was aware that the Public Servants Association (PSA) had reported the Department of Military Veterans to the Department of Employment and Labour for an inspection.

Motshekga said the department was unaware of any formal complaint to labour authorities.

“Except to say both the department and PSA are engaging at the bargaining council on OHS matters raised by PSA,” she said instead.

The minister committed to full cooperation with any inspection.

“The DMV will cooperate with any entity to ensure compliance of the building and safety of employees and stakeholders,” she said.

Media statement and toilet malfunction

Niehaus referenced a PSA media statement from 9 May 2025 that highlighted non-compliance with occupational health and safety (OHS) standards and alleged the minister had failed to act despite being informed.

Motshekga confirmed the department was aware of the statement.

“The department was aware of the media statement which was prompted by a malfunctioning fill valve in one of the male toilets,” she said.

“The department attended and resolved the emergency,” she said.

Safety committee established

When asked whether her failure to take remedial action constituted a dereliction of duty, the minister pointed to steps taken to address occupational health and safety concerns.

“The department appointed the OHS committee, which includes a representative of the labour union,” Motshekga said.

She further stated that committee members had received training.

“The committee attended OHS courses as it is the prerequisite to be a member of the committee and to equip them with knowledge to identify potential hazards and develop effective control measures and safety procedures,” she said.

