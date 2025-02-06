NatJoints warns lawlessness will not be ‘tolerated’ during Sona

President Cyril Ramaphosa will delivery the Sona under the government of national unity at the Cape Town City Hall on at 7pm on Thursday.

Just a few hours before the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona), the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) said it is confident that all necessary security deployments and plans are in place to guarantee a peaceful, safe event.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona under the government of national unity (GNU) at 7pm on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.

Ramaphosa, who ruffled a few feathers with laws that he passed, is expected to focus on the success of the GNU and shy away from a verbal tussle with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

The seventh administration’s 2025 Sona will be held under the theme: ‘A nation that works for all’.

Protecting Sona

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the NatJoints is confident that Ramaphosa’s address will be in a safe and secure environment with cooperation from all attendees and political parties.

Mathe said stakeholders have been meeting regularly to ensure the smooth running of the event.

“All law enforcement agencies have mobilised the necessary resources to increase police visibility to prevent and combat opportunistic crimes before, during, and after the address.”

Mathe said the City of Cape Town Traffic Services has issued a road closure advisory for residents, spectators and businesses near the Cape Town City Hall as a precautionary measure.

Warning

She has urged unaccredited or unauthorised individuals to avoid the area around the City Hall.

“Any lawlessness, criminality or behaviour that contravenes the law will be dealt with accordingly. No disruptions will be allowed and tolerated by law enforcement.

“Furthermore, NatJoints has also been ensuring the safety of attendees at the Investing in African Mining Indaba, which has proceeded without incident or disruptions,” Mathe said.

Protected airspace

NatJoints also reminded communities that the airspace around City Hall will be restricted for both manned and unmanned aircraft during the Sona.

“The airspace will be monitored by the Airspace security team to ensure a strictly no-fly zone for Drones. Restricted Airspace of two nautical mile radius and altitude of Ground to 5 000 feet will strictly be enforced, and transgressors will be charged for violating the Civil Aviation Regulations.

“Restriction applies from 7 am until 10 pm on 6 February 2025,” NatJoints said.

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, together with his deputies Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, and the National Commissioner of Saps General Fannie Masemola, are expected to address members of various law enforcement agencies who will be deployed to secure the Sona at the Castle of Good Hope on Thursday morning.

