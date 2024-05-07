George building collapse: Helmets, safety goggles, headlamps needed – Here’s how to donate

The search for the remaining victims is ongoing.

The George Municipality has called on the public to offer their help as the rescue of trapped workers continues.

A multidisciplinary search and rescue operation is underway at Victoria Street, George, where a building under construction collapsed on Monday.

According to the latest report from the South African Police Service (SAPS), emergency services have so far retrieved 27 victims.

Six victims sustained multiple injuries and they were declared dead by medical personnel.

Medical personnel took all the other victims to nearby medical facilities for medical care.

The emergency services are still searching for about 48 missing people.

At the time of the collapse, 75 construction workers were present on the site.

A team of SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and the Western Cape Policing and Diving services members from Cape Town joined various police units already deployed to assist with the search and rescue operation.

George police opened an inquest docket for further police investigation.

George building collapse: Public donations

The George municipality has called on the public to assist the rescue teams who are on site with any donations.

Among the items needed at the site are:

Safety goggles

Headlamps

Drinking water

Energy drinks

Wine gums

Food

“Should any member of the public wish to provide any of the items, kindly deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting, which is being run by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge, which will remain operational throughout the night,” said the George municipality on Tuesday.

For enquiries on how to donate, please contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428)

Residents can also deliver safety equipment including helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves to the GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria.

The George municipality has urged those who wish to make financial donations to use the following banking details:

George Municipality: Relief and Charitable Fund

ABSA BANK Cheque Acc: 9149554208

