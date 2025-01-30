Operations at Grobler’s Bridge port of entry to Botswana resume

Activities at the port of entry were temporarily suspended earlier this month due to flooding.

Grobler’s Bridge port of entry operations have resumed following a temporary suspension caused by severe flooding earlier this month.

The commissioner of Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) announced the resumption of operations at the Grobler’s Bridge Port of Entry with Botswana on Thursday.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the port is now fully operational and ready to facilitate the movement of goods and people.

“The flooding, which resulted from inclement weather earlier in the month, necessitated the temporary suspension of services to allow for comprehensive safety assessments of the infrastructure and restoration of flooded facilities.”

Masiapato said the safety of all port users remains their top priority.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public and transport operators during this challenging period. The swift restoration of operations demonstrates our commitment to ensuring minimal disruption to trade and travel.”

Oshoek border

On Tuesday, the BMA also announced the full resumption of travellers and cargo operations at the Oshoek port of entry with Eswatini following the successful clearance and safety assessment of the port after a truck accident on 26 January 2025.

The accident, caused by a 32-ton coal truck allegedly experiencing brake failure, resulted in significant damage to port infrastructure and multiple vehicles.

BMA confirmed that the three individuals, which included a Sars official, a tourism monitor and the truck driver injured during the incident, received prompt medical attention and are recovering well.

Masiapato said the resumption of operations has been welcomed.

“Port operations have resumed with immediate effect, allowing for the seamless movement of travellers and goods between South Africa and Eswatini.

“The BMA and Sars extend their gratitude to all stakeholders, including Saps, SANDF, Eswatini Emergency Medical Services, and Disaster Management authorities, for their swift response and cooperation. We also appreciate the patience and understanding of travellers and trade partners during the temporary disruption,” Masiapato said.

