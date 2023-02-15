Cele forced to withdraw claims that Steenhuisen was an abuser

Thapelo Lekabe

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been forced to withdraw his claims in Parliament that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen had allegedly abused his wife.

2023 Sona debate

Cele on Tuesday, during the debate on the State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall, alleged that Steenhuisen was abusive to his wife before he married her, which angered DA MPs and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who demanded that he withdraw his claims.

ALSO READ: ‘Five disastrous years’: Ramaphosa’s ‘new dawn’ turned into false dawn – Steenhuisen

This all started after the minister referred to Steenhuisen’s previous marriage that ended in divorce due to infidelity.

Cele accused female DA MPs of allegedly keeping quiet about the abuse allegations against their leader.

“Let’s work together to deal with gender-based violence. That invitation also goes to the honourable Mr Steenhuisen.

“We want to hear you apologising for abusing a young woman who came to work in your office and was the wife of your colleague. And you took that wife of your colleague [and] divorced your own wife…

“She is your wife today, but the women around you are quiet and not saying anything. You came into this podium and talked about gender-based violence. So, you better go and fix yourself; if not, we will help you,” said Cele.

[ICYMI] "I want to make a clarion call today, especially to DA women, that as we see these problems of GBV… they could not have allowed their leader to make the statement about his ex-wife; he called her a flat chicken, he called her a roadkill.” – Bheki Cele #SONA2023 pic.twitter.com/5UES8Rxe5d— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 15, 2023

Malema speaks out

Malema said Cele had nothing to do with Steenhuisen’s marital life, saying his claims were dangerous as they would lead to other MPs making unsubstantiated allegations in order to score political points.

The EFF leader called on National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo to order Cele to withdraw his claims.

“We really cannot, with you chair sitting there, allow a situation where he drags the wife of the leader of the opposition who is not here.

“We should not use women to fight our own political battles to a point where allegations that cannot be confirmed are said here,” said Malema.

Unparliamentary

Masondo said Cele’s allegations were unparliamentary and derogatory. He urged MPs to refrain from mentioning non-members of Parliament, who cannot defend themselves in the House.

He indicated that the minister had already sent a message that he wished to withdraw and apologise for his claims before the DA lodged a complaint.

Masondo then made Cele stand up and withdraw the allegations before the Sona debate adjourned.

“I withdraw,” said Cele.

NOW READ: EFF submits no-confidence motion in National Assembly Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula