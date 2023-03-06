WATCH LIVE: Cyril Ramaphosa announces Cabinet reshuffle

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

After weeks of speculation, President Cyril Ramaphosa is announcing changes to his Cabinet.

South Africans expect Ramaphosa to appoint a new electricity minister and the deputy president after the resignation of Mabuza.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, who was sworn in as a MP earlier last month, is expected to take over Mabuza’s position.

Mashatile was elected ANC deputy president after Mabuza declined nomination for the ANC’s deputy presidency at the ANC’s 55th national conference in December.

The country also expects Ramaphosa to announce a new transport minister after the election of Fikile Mbalula as ANC secretary-general at the party’s conference last year.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel was also sworn in as an MP on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, the Inkatha Freedom Party called on Ramaphosa to “make some sweeping changes” if he is looking for a different result.

“Whatever President Ramaphosa has decided, this reshuffle must not pander to the competing internal priorities of the ANC. Any appointments made today need to put South Africa’s needs first and install persons with the necessary skills and integrity to make difficult decisions and get the job done,” said the party.

“While we as the IFP acknowledge that appointing a Cabinet is the prerogative of the President, we would like to remind him that he is tasked with acting in the national interest, and that he cannot escape public accountability and transparency. If he wishes to attempt to regain the trust of the people of South Africa, he needs to take the country into his confidence as regards the rationale behind each appointment and any possible movement between portfolios.”

Ramaphosa must put South Africa first, it said.

Watch the live briefing below, courtesy of the SABC: