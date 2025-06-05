City of Cape Town’s 13-hour water outage: These areas will be affected

The Cape Town water outage issued specific guidance for residents to minimise the impact of the water outage.

The City of Cape Town has announced a 13-hour water supply disruption affecting Montague Gardens and surrounding areas from Thursday, as emergency repairs are conducted on critical water infrastructure.

The outage was scheduled to run from 11am on Thursday, 5 June 2025, to midnight.

It will impact residents and businesses in Montague Gardens area while municipal maintenance teams carry out essential work on the water supply network.

City of Cape Town emergency infrastructure repairs

According to the City of Cape Town, the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s maintenance team requires the extended shutdown to perform emergency repairs and maintenance on a major water pipeline.

The work involves a 400mm diameter water main located at the intersection of Montague Drive and Racecourse Road in Montague Gardens.

Residents in these areas should prepare for the full 13-hour period without municipal water supply during the scheduled maintenance window.

“Due to the nature of the work, the water supply will be temporarily shut off to allow the repairs to be done safely,” the city stated.

City officials explained that the temporary water supply shutdown is necessary to ensure the safety of workers during the repair operations.

The substantial nature of the infrastructure work requires the complete cessation of water flow through the affected main to allow crews to work safely on the critical pipeline.

ALSO READ: Gauteng water outage: Here’s how far Rand Water has gotten

Municipal response and timeline

The City of Cape Town acknowledged the significant inconvenience the outage would cause residents and businesses in the affected area.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, but we can assure you that our team will work diligently to restore the water supply in the shortest possible time,” the city stated in its official alert.

Municipal authorities emphasised their commitment to completing the repairs as quickly as possible while maintaining safety standards for both workers and the community.

ALSO READ: Johannesburg Water systems gradually recovering following Rand Water maintenance

Resident advisory guidelines

The city issued specific guidance for residents to minimise the impact of the water outage.

Officials advised residents to “store enough water in advance in clean, sealed containers for domestic consumption during this period.”

Additionally, the city recommended that residents “keep your taps closed during this period to prevent any water loss and / or damage when the water supply is restored.”

This precautionary measure will help prevent potential flooding or water damage when service is resumed and pressure is restored to the system.

READ NEXT: Cape Town’s appeal as a film destination drives upswing in city’s hospitality industry