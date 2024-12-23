Police arrest 28 Lesotho nationals found in the back of truck

Among the 51 found being transported in a back of a truck were 47 adults and four children, 26 being men from Lesotho.

The human cargo found in a truck south of Bloemfontein on 22 December. Picture: X / @Abramjee

Almost 30 Lesotho nationals are among the 51 people found in the back of a truck on Sunday.

The double-trailered truck was passing through a checkpoint south of Bloemfontein at roughly 9am when it was stopped by officials.

Free State MEC for Community Safety Jabu Mbalula has since issued a warning to truck drivers, stating that their illegal operations will not be tolerated.

Almost 30 arrested

The truck was pulled over while heading south on the N1 and while inspecting the exterior of the truck, provincial inspectors heard unusual noises coming from the rear trailer.

The driver was instructed to remove the tarp, whereafter the inspectors discovered his human cargo.

They counted 51 people – 47 adults and four children between the ages of nine months and five years old.

Police were contacted and the truck was escorted to a safe location where the informal passengers could be attended to.

Authorities found that 26 men and two women among the 51 individuals were undocumented Lesotho nationals, who were subsequently arrested for contravening the Immigration Act.

“The truck driver was charged with transporting passengers for reward without an operating license. The vehicle was impounded and is currently being held at the traffic impound centre,” confirmed Free State community safety spokesperson Hilary Mophethe.

Road safety campaigns

Provincial transport departments across the country have been conducting road safety campaigns in an effort to reduce road fatalities and promote responsible driving.

Mophethe said the successful halting of the driver’s alleged smuggling attempt diplayed a dedication to enforce regulations.

“We advise truck operators to constantly monitor their vehicles to prevent such illegal operations by drivers,” stated Mbalula

“Vigilance is crucial in preventing these types of incidents and ensuring the safety of all road users,” he concluded.

