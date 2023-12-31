eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda denies allegations of supporting new MK party

MK which is supported by former President Jacob Zuma registered with the IEC and is likely to contest elections in 2024

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has denied allegations that he is using the municipality’s resources to support the newly formed Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party which former President Jacob Zuma is a part of.

Kaunda was responding to allegations made by X (formally Twitter) user @goolammv on the platform that the eThekwini mayor was allegedly abusing Durban’s resources to MK.

“It is alleged the eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda has directed the city’s resources to Jacob Zuma aligned MK Party’s activation events around Durban. The city has collapsed, has no money to fix anything but has suddenly found money for Jacob Zuma. Is Mxolisi Kaunda deliberately sabotaging the ANC in Durban?” Goolammv shared.

Allegations

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said allegations are an attempt to tarnish Kaunda’s mage and that of the city.

“It is common knowledge that Mayor Kaunda serves as the Mayor of eThekwini Municipality at the behest of the ANC. Therefore, as a disciplined member of the ANC and an accountable public representative, Mayor Kaunda will never divert public resources for an agenda that is unknown to him and the council.”

Mntungwa said the eThekwini Municipality “continues to obtain an unqualified audit opinion from the Auditor-General.”

“Contrary to what is alleged by Goolam on social media that eThekwini Municipality is in financial distress, as at 30 November 2023, the City had cash on hand of R7,6 billion with days cash on hand of 61 days. The days cash on hand is within the National Treasury Norm of 30-90 days.

“The City’s liquidity indicators have remained healthy with the current ratio of 1,56 times as at 31 October 2023, which is within the National Treasury norm of between 1,5 – 2,0 times,” Mntungwa said.

Zuma and MK

MK raised eyebrows earlier this month after it was registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and is likely to contest elections in 2024.

Zuma appeared at the MK party event in Orlando East, Soweto reiterating that he would not vote for the African National Congress (ANC) in next year’s elections.

He has been on a campaign trail for the newly formed party, which has been seen by many as a breakaway faction of the ANC.

Analysts have labelled the move a blow for the governing party, and its Veterans League said it amounted to “treason and treachery”. It called for “strong action” to be taken against Zuma.

MK has been seen as a potential major player in KZN where the IFP has several strongholds.

