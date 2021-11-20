Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
20 Nov 2021
5:00 am
Politics

Desperation takes over as coalition deals are struck

Eric Naki

The process is now threatened by a looming deadline to settle, or face an election rerun.

Photos via Gallo Images
Rigid policy principles seem to be the stumbling blocks to the establishment of coalitions in the ongoing talks among political rivals after the municipal elections. The process is now threatened by a looming deadline to settle, or face an election rerun. But in some cases, the ideological differences were brushed aside – as desperation began to take hold after some parties faced up to rejections. Despite warnings from political experts that political leaders must consider service delivery as a priority rather than principle, some stuck to their ideological guns. ALSO READ: ‘We will unite South Africans’ – ANC concludes coalition...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

POLITICS

Makana Citizen's Forum: The little political party that could
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

POLITICS

ANC may benefit from breakdown in coalition talks
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

POLITICS

DA didn't 'double-cross' Mashaba, they're just sticking to their word, says Zille
2 days ago
2 days ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Coalition negotiations: ANC has strange alliances with PA and IFP
2 days ago
2 days ago