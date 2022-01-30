Hein Kaiser

Chaos erupted at an ActionSA meeting in Tshwane on Saturday with tables and chairs being overturned, alleged scuffles and general chanting of unhappy voices.

It was captured on video by a disgruntled member of the party and circulated.

ActionSA Tshwane meeting

Cadre deployment

According to insiders, there is discontent in ActionSA quarters which predates last year’s November municipal elections.

A source said: “The tension in ActionSA Tshwane started before the election, where positions were given, taken away and many have believed there is an element of jobs or positions for pals in the composition of the list.”

It was not dissimilar to a demand of cadre deployment. – ActionSA source.

The source added: “This weekend there were also questions about jobs, members demanding placement in key municipal positions, or simply just gaining employment.”

Watch: ‘All hell broke lose’

According to the source, when the party’s Tshwane leadership said to members ActionSA is a political party, not an employment agency, “all hell broke loose”.

ActionSA’s Michael Beaumont said: “ActionSA has taken note of a meeting in Tshwane from which video footage has arisen showing a physical altercation between a small number of members of the meeting.”

Investigation underway

He said an internal investigation has been launched.

“Information is already beginning to emerge which reveals that a handful of members came to a meeting with the intention of disrupting the meeting and destabilising our party structures in the region.

“It should be noted that the members involved in the altercation were a very small minority of the meeting.”

Beaumont said the party will ensure the matter is investigated and those involved are dealt with speedily and in a manner which is consistent with ActionSA’ s value of commitment to ethical leadership.

“A standard that was clearly absent in the behaviour of some members depicted in the video.”

Jobs-for-pals

This is the second sign of unhappy party members in three months. In November 2021, Soweto party members cited a jobs-for-pals scenario and petitioned party leader Herman Mashaba.

Members accused the party of using them for vote gain but playing favourites with candidate selection. A petition was included, demanding a response within 24 hours.

At the time, Beaumont said the party does not negotiate in bad faith and felt the disgruntled members may not have South Africa’s best interests at heart, or that of ActionSA.

