Alleged Chinese-run brothel closed during Tshwane bylaw crackdown

Establishment housed in hotel raises alarm over illegal sex industry in Tshwane.

A bylaw in the City of Tshwane has led to the closure of an illegal brothel run by foreigners, raising questions about the sex industry in Pretoria.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan says the sex trade in South Africa is out of control and added for years now, cases have been plaguing courts to legalise prostitution.

“Even in the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, the decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa is a priority,” she added.

Van Graan said South Africa should consider looking into the strategies followed by other countries, such as Germany, which will allow the state to control and regulate the industry.

Van Graan added when the requirements are met, it would help ensure the safety of not only the worker, but also the client.

“The way the system functions it now allows for abuse, sex trafficking and poses a public health risk,” she added.

Chinese national arrested

Last week, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya led the city’s integrated bylaw enforcement compliance team for a night operation targeting Sunnyside and the Pretoria CBD as part of the multiparty coalition government’s priority of advancing a clean and safe city.

“The operation led to the closure of a brothel housed in the K20 Hotel on Lilian Ngoyi Street.

“Forty rooms were found on site and officials were told the women were charged R4 000 a month to rent a room.

“A Chinese national, who manages the establishment, was arrested,” she said.

Moya added the establishment also owed the city R46 000 in municipal debt, which was paid in full on the spot.

However, the brothel was closed.

“The focus was to monitor compliance with municipal bylaws.

“A small restaurant was closed in Sunnyside for operating without a valid trading licence and with no applicable certificate of acceptability,” she said.

“We found food that appeared not fit for human consumption in buckets on the premises.

“The fridge was filled with rotten food,” she added.

Moya said some cars were impounded by the Tshwane Metro Police Department.

The vehicles were obstructing traffic or were parked on pedestrian walkways.

In November last year, Moya and her team targeted a city sports bar uncovering a prostitution ring, counterfeit alcohol sales and illegal employment in a late-night blitz.

The operation resulted in the arrest of four undocumented Chinese nationals, identified as the main operators, along with about 30 undocumented workers, of which 15 women were reportedly forced into sex work, and 15 men were working without valid permits or documentation.

The operations continued in December as another brothel fronting as accommodation was bust, and six foreign nationals were found inside the venue.