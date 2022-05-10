DA places Joburg region under administration over factions, poor election results

Thapelo Lekabe

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has placed its Johannesburg regional executive committee (REC) under administration for its poor showing at the polls during last year’s local government elections.

In a letter, dated 9 May 2022, seen by The Citizen, the DA’s Gauteng provincial leader Solly Msimanga informed the REC of the decision.

Msimanga said the reason for placing the region under administration was for “significant underperformance” during the municipal polls.

The other factors included internal factionalism, lack of performance by public representatives at all levels and leadership conflict in the region.

“FedEx [the DA’s federal executive] today decided to place Johannesburg under administration until issues identified are resolved,” Msimanga stated in the letter.

DA deputy federal council chairperson Thomas Walters was appointed as the administrator of the region.

Msimanga said Walters was provided with the terms of reference “with concrete outcomes that need to be achieved”.

“Thomas will meet with the REC very soon to explain the details of the terms of reference and the expected outcomes.

“We call on all members, leadership figures and public representatives in Johannesburg to provide Thomas Walters their full cooperation in taking the Johannesburg region forward.

“We will be working very closely with Thomas and the region to ensure that this process happens seamlessly, efficiently and runs its course as speedily as possible.”

DA’s election results

During the November 2021 municipal elections, the DA in Joburg managed to garner 26.14% of the vote to govern the country’s economic powerhouse through the support of several small parties like ActionSA, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+).

The DA’s electoral support dropped in 2021 compared to 2016 when it received 38.41% of the votes.

Provincially, the official opposition party’s voter support in 2021 also dipped to 28.7% from 37.23% in 2016.

