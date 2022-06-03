Frazer’s motives for opening case against Ramaphosa should be interrogated – Presidency

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said State Security Agency’s (SSA) former Director-General Arthur Fraser’s credibility and reasons for opening a criminal case against the president should be interrogated.

Ramaphosa on Thursday denied allegations that he engaged in criminal conduct following a robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Fraser on Wednesday laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing him of breaching the prevention of organised crime act by not reporting an incident at his Limpopo farm in 2020.

He alleges that criminals entered Ramaphosa’s farm and were caught after stealing $4 million in cash. (R61.8 million)

Fraser further claims the suspects were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated, and paid off to keep silent.

Speaking to 702, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has questioned why Frazer went public about the robbery now, two years after the fact.

Magwenya said Frazer had ample opportunity ascertain facts directly from Ramaphosa.

“Let’s see what comes out of this investigation as a result of Mr Frazer’s charge. For the president it’s also interesting to note that Mr Frazer was part of the security cluster, he had access to the president. He still would have had access after he left public office to the president and it is very unclear as to why he will go public and press charges.”

Magwenya said there are questions surrounding the timing of the allegations against Ramaphosa by Frazer.

“They may very well question the credibility the source of the allegations and the motives.”

Magwenya also said while the president reported the robbery at his farm in Limpopo to the police, he did not want to make a public spectacle about it because he wanted to avoid panic and anxiety within the farming community.

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has announced that the red berets will upload footage of the burglary that took place at Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020.

“If all goes well, we will upload Ramaphosa’s burglary video on the EFF South Africa website tomorrow after our court appearance,” tweeted Malema on Thursday evening.

