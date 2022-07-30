Malema says Ramaphosa ‘a role model for tsotsis’ as EFF celebrates 9th anniversary

Stephen Tau

The 9th anniversary of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was on Saturday used as a platform to apply pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside.

EFF leader Julius Malema did not mince his words when he launched a scathing attack on Ramaphosa.

“This president is a role model of tsotsis, but he must know his days are numbered in that office.

“We must also remove him because of unemployment, expensive fuel and poverty. We are going to shutdown South Africa and when we do, everything is going to come to a standstill,” Malema said.

The EFF leader also warned of an “unled revolutions” that will attack, particularly black people like himself living in suburbs.

“Before we get attacked, we must take action to restore South Africa back into the hands of South Africans,” Malema said.

Ramaphosa has in recent times been criticised for his handling of the much talked about Phala Phala farm saga.

According to media reports, despite appearing before the ANC’s intergrity committee, Ramaphosa failed to answer questions about what really happened during a burglary at his game farm in February 2020.

EFF anniversary

Meanwhile, Malema said the time has come for people to stop complaining about poor service delivery under the ANC and rather start thinking about solutions.

“We are not existing in the papers, we exist on the ground. We have built a strong organisation to an extent where all wards in South African have an EFF member.

“The EFF is in each and every factory floor. We are speaking for workers, students and workers… there is no place where you will not find the EFF,” Malema said to a resounding applause from party supporters who packed the 22,000 seater Petrus Molemela stadium in Mangaung, Free State.

He also took a swipe at the Police Ministry, saying no criminal should be allowed to point a gun at a police officers and come out alive.

“Let’s go and reclaim the streets of South Africa. Criminals commit with the police and we need to expose the corrupt police and show them the door.

“We need a unit that will specifically identify these thugs and go after them,” he said.

Also attending the anniversary, were leaders from the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) as well as the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

UDM Bantu Holomisa said the time has come for them to work from outside Parliament.

“We invite civil society and other political parties to meet so that we can charge the way forward for the country,” Holomisa said.