ActionSA to announce merger with two political parties today, who will it be?

With the local government election expected later this year, ActionSA will announce a merger with two political parties.

ActionSA is expected to make the announcement on Monday at about 9am.

Consolidation

Party spokesperson Matthew George said the two political parties will be joining ActionSA in “consolidating a credible and united alternative.”

“Monday’s announcement marks another important milestone that highlights ActionSA’s growing appeal to South Africans across provinces who resonate with our fight to fix South Africa.

“This fight requires the consolidation and strengthening of a unified alternative capable of displacing the failed establishment parties ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections,” George said.

Herman Mashaba

George said the announcement will be led by ActionSA President Herman Mashaba, alongside Deputy President Dr Mbahare Kekana, National Chairperson Michael Beaumont, National Spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni and the leaders of the respective political parties.

“They will be joined by key leadership from both ActionSA and the merging political parties.”

It’s unclear which political parties will be consolidating with ActionSA.

Declining support

ActionSA has experienced a significant decline in electoral support following its peak in the 2021 local government elections, particularly in the 2024 national and provincial elections, where its support plummeted to 1.2% countrywide.

In the 2021 local elections, ActionSA attracted a healthy 296 345 votes in Johannesburg. That 16.05% translated to 44 out of 270 council seats. Mashaba’s party did not win any wards.

Although ActionSA’s support has shrunk, its representation in the Joburg Council remains 44 until the 2026 local elections.

Uniting smaller parties

In January 2025, ActionSA declared its intention to unite smaller opposition parties under one banner.

The party announced it would be absorbing Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), which won 18 523 votes in the 2024 national elections.

At the time, ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont illustrated how his party did not align with the “colossus” that is the government of national unity (GNU) while also not forming part of the Progressive Caucus which is made up of liberation forces.

