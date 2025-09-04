AfriForum pushes for global sanctions on Malema in ‘race hate’ dossier

AfriForum and Saai escalate Malema’s 'Kill the Boer' controversies to international stage, but experts warn this could deepen divisions and strain sovereignty.

AfriForum and the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will officially ask countries worldwide to impose targeted sanctions against EFF leader Julius Malema by launching a detailed charge sheet to distribute internationally.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit head advocate Gerrie Nel drew up the report of accounts of Malema’s hate speech, his incitement to violence and examples of his statements in support of terrorist organisations and terrorist acts, as well as serious allegations of corruption.

AfriForum head of public relations Ernst van Zyl said the body will continue its years-long mission of ensuring that Malema not only face justice locally, but also be denounced abroad so that he can face the consequences.

CEO Kallie Kriel was confident AfriForum and Saai’s international request would bear fruit.

“The fact that Britain has recently refused to issue a visa to Malema, as well as the American Magnitsky Act – which can ensure targeted sanctions against individuals who support terrorism, violate human rights and are corrupt – is an indication that international sanctions against Malema and those who chant Kill the Boer are a strong possibility.”

Kriel said AfriForum remained unintimidated and undeterred. “Because for us it is not about politics; it is about right and wrong.”

Saai executive director Theo de Jager said farmers were under serious pressure. “That community has suffered for years due to rampant crime, incitement to violence exemplified by the Kill the Boer chant, and political vilification stemming from false narratives about stolen land and exploitation of labour – all because there are no consequences for the instigators.”

The legal system has failed them, De Jager said.

Undermining SA’s sovereignty and legal autonomy

Political analyst Rene Oosthuizen said escalating this issue to international level risks undermining South Africa’s sovereignty and legal autonomy.

“This action may inadvertently exacerbate existing societal divisions, rather than promote social cohesion. An overreliance on external punitive measures, such as sanctions, establishes a dangerous precedent that will undermine SA’s judicial integrity.”

Senior political lecturer at North-West University Benjamin Rapanyane said if Malema does attract worldwide attention with this chant, he is likely to be sanctioned.

“Look how this was displayed in the White House. This is serious and can have permanent consequences on the reputation of the EFF as a political party and leader of the society.”

Political analyst Daniel Silke said the international spotlight and the attention from Washington on South Africa’s policies have enabled other right-wing organisations to be emboldened relating to hate speech and the Kill the Boer chant.

“Conservative or right-wing organisations in SA have effectively been fuelled by US President Trump’s administration and, therefore, find themselves in a position of greater power by having the backing of the White House.

“What you see here is a sort of injection of life on the issue of the Kill the Boer chant as a result of the legitimacy this has been given by the Trump administration,” Silke said.

Political analyst Piet Croucamp said there have been three cases of note:

The one AfriForum fought in the Constitutional Court about Kill the Boer;

The case Malema brought against the Patriotic Alliance’s Kenny Kunene. The equality court ruled Kunene committed hate speech by calling Malema a cockroach; and

The hate speech case Malema lost recently.

“It is worth taking this issue to another court to see if we can find a different conclusion.” Croucamp said AfriForum wants to make propaganda for themselves.

They are making it political to alienate a selective degree of the population even further.

“Eventually, this will tarnish the sense of reason that we, as white South Africans, may display in our understanding of the cases. Maybe we should learn to understand it has a legal interpretation.”

