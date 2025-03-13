Convicted Mozambican fugitive arrested at car dealership in Sandton 

The convicted murderer was among 1 500 prisoners who escaped from the Maputo Maximum prison during the post-election violent unrest.

The suspected fugitive of justice was arrested at a car hire dealership in Sandton. Picture: iStock

A convicted Mozambican murderer who escaped from the Maputo Maximum prison during the post-election violent unrest has been arrested in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

More than 1 500 prisoners escaped from Maputo Central Prison on Christmas Day last year after taking advantage of the national protests.

Police chief Bernardino Rafael said the prisoners escaped when angry protesters vandalised a government building and police cars.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Saps Border Policing High-Density Team has been working hard to track and trace those who may have entered South Africa.

“Nelson Simiao Massango escaped along with more than a thousand other prisoners. According to reports, he was convicted of murder in 2015 and sentenced to at least 20 years.

“The suspected fugitive of justice was arrested at a car hire dealership in Sandton. Upon further investigation, he is being investigated and may be linked to several cases of theft of motor vehicles in Gauteng, where he would rent 4×4 bakkies, smuggle them over into Mozambique and have them sold in that country,” Mathe said.

Picture: Saps

Warning

Mathe said Interpol’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Pretoria is engaging Interpol NCB Maputo on the latest developments.

“The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola, has commended the Saps Border Policing High-Density Team for arresting a convicted prisoner who escaped the Maputo Maximum prison.

“General Fannie Masemola says this should send a stern warning that SA is not a hideout for criminals,” Mathe said.

Picture: Saps

Escapees

In January, two alleged Mozambican fugitives, believed to have escaped prison during the mass escape, were arrested in Malelane, Mpumalanga.

Members of Polsec arrested a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old man after security officials were suspicious of their lack of documentation to be in South Africa.

“Preliminary investigation by the police suggests that the two men are believed to be part of the group that recently escaped from lawful custody in Mozambique some weeks back,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

Following the arrests, Saps have been working with several officials, including the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and Interpol.

