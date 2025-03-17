340ml fans left satisfied with the band’s mini South African tour [VIDEO]

340ml performed in Krugersdorp on Saturday and flew to Cape Town to perform at The Ostrich on Sunday.

While announcing their return to stage, 340ml promised to do their best to bring their old songs back to life.

“We’re going to focus on the songs and we’re going to try our hardest to bring them back to life, as honestly as we can,” 340ml’s Tiago Correia-Paulo told The Citizen at the time their concerts were announced.

The band performed at the Kromdraai Creativity & Impact Hub in Krugersdorp on Saturday and flew to Cape Town to perform at The Ostrich on Sunday.

Though marketed as an intimate show, their performance on Saturday night had a big audience.

The lighting on stage and the sound was good, adding to the experience of seeing a revered band under the blood moon.

340ml satisfies fans

Many who saw them this past weekend were left satisfied by their attempt to rekindle the 340ml vibes.

340ml performed songs from their appreciated albums Moving and the follow-up Sorry For The Delay.

They teased their classic break-out hit Midnight in parts of their performance before performing the full song later in their set, which the jovial crowd sang along to.

Excitement gripped the audience that was seemingly made up of South African black millennials, when the band played opening riffs from Shotgun.

“What a beautiful well-organised, clean, age-appropriate and punctual event! Did I mention how clean it was? We had a blast, the sound was amazing, the DJs were great, the band was exceptional, the toilets were clean,” wrote a pleased fan who attended the show on Saturday.

The Joburg leg of their tour was attended by a slew of artists and media personalities. Comedians Loyiso Gola and Kagiso Lediga were in attendance as well as Nina Hastie and actor Thapelo Mokoena.

Before their two shows in South Africa, 340ml performed at the Centro Cultural Franco-Moçambicano (CCFM) in their home country Mozambique.

It is yet to be seen if the band will be performing in upcoming music festivals in southern Africa.

“We’re going to be totally focused on these first shows. They’re the reason why we’re doing this. No other agendas. But we might also be holding a few secrets… somewhere down the line,” Correia-Paulo said.

Stogie and the 340ml Volume

In his interview with The Citizen earlier this year, rap artist Tumi ‘Stogie T’ Molekane said his participation in the 340ml tour of South Africa wasn’t a way of soft-launching a return of Tumi and The Volume.

“Those are memories I hope to not desecrate with trying to relive them as a different person,” said Stogie.

“…but with 340ml I feel adequately removed from it for it to feel fresh.”

Rocking a Wu-Tang Clan t-shirt while on stage on Saturday, the rapper performed bits of Asinamali by Tumi and The Volume.

On Sunday morning, after sharing the stage with 340ml, the rapper shared a post with the official members of Tumi and The Volume drummer Paulo Chibanga, lead guitarist Correia-Paul and bassist guitarist David Bergman.

“Tumi and the Volume built me, nurtured me, taught me, protected me, supported me, raised me,” Stogie wrote on Instagram.

Paying homage to his former bandmates Stogie said being part of the band helped him present his gift to the world.

“…in the form of Paulo’s shining sociability, Tiago’s eccentricities and Dave Bergman’s friendship and by ultra-close relation Pedro’s warmth and Rui’s never failing generosity.”

Reflecting on sharing the stage with 340ml and Thandiswa Mazwai for the past two days, Stogie said it was a trip.

“To laugh with the treasure that is Thandiswa Mazwai about reggae pianists and admire the peace of Rob Van Vuuren’s southern abode. To look out into a crowd of people who trusted us with their memories.”

