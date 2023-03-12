Daily news update: Leaked Phala Phala report, ANC campaign trail, Sundowns slaughter Al Ahly

Citizen Reporter

Ramaphosa notes PP report clearing him over Phala Phala burglary

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday, 11 March 20023, embarked on a voter registration campaign in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. Picture: Twitter/@MYANC

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has noted the public protector’s preliminary report on the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm, which clears him of any wrongdoing.

Phala Phala report leaked

Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s preliminary report on the Phala Phala farm scandal was leaked on Saturday.

The 191-page report found that there is no basis to conclude that the president contravened the Executive Ethics Code, or “exposed himself to any risk of a conflict between his constitutional duties and obligations and his private interests arising from or affected by his alleged paid work” at the Limpopo-based farm.

However, the draft document did make adverse findings against members of the South African Police Service (Saps) who were attached to the presidential protection unit.

EFF rejects ‘nonsensical’ Public Protector report on Phala Phala

Picture File: Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Picture: Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has dismissed Acting Public Protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s preliminary report into Phala Phala.

The EFF said the outcome of the report from the Office of the Public Protector was “predictable”.

The Red Berets described the report’s preliminary findings as “nonsensical” and “irrational”, and further accused Gcaleka of being captured by the president.

Meanwhile, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said his party’s initial analysis of the preliminary findings was concerning.

Steenhuisen said the report contained a number of “inherent contradictions”. He said the acting public protector outsourced much of the investigatory work to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), “where it will be cloaked in secrecy”.

2024 elections campaign is now in full swing, says Ramaphosa

Picture File: Special voting taking place at Edenglen Primary School on 1 November 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the election campaign ahead of the much-anticipated 2024 national and provincial elections is now in full swing.

2024 general polls

Ramaphosa on Saturday was on the campaign trail in KwaDukuza on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in his capacity as the president of the African National Congress (ANC).

The president embarked on a voter registration campaign and also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the gravesite of late ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli.

‘Don’t be stupid’ – Geordin Hill-Lewis talks tough ahead of EFF national shutdown

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has urged people planning to take part in the national shutdown to not do anything stupid. | Picture: Twitter / @geordinhl

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has thrown down the gauntlet ahead of a national shutdown planned by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for 20 March 2023.

The mayor recorded a video message lambasting the planned action stating “We will be open for business as usual. Those responsible for violence will be arrested.”

The mayor promised that the city will do what it takes to ensure that children get to school on time, that workers can get to work and that the economy can keep running.

Five-star Sundowns slaughter Al Ahly

Sundowns had a field day against Al-Ahly at Loftus. Picture: Gallo Images.

While some Mamelodi Sundowns supporters were still walking into the Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Marcelo Allende had already put Sundowns in the lead as early as the 4th minute to begin the slaughter of Al Ahly.

Sundowns beat The Red Devils 5-2 to book their place in their knockout stages with two games to spare as they played in front of a capacity stadium in Pretoria on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians regained the lead of Group B as they now have 10 points ahead of Al-Hilal, who sit on nine points.

