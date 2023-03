Faizel Patel

A political analyst has told The Citizen that he believes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to Phala Phala was a “well-calculated tactical move” to deliberate on who to appoint to his Cabinet and also show that there is money flowing into the game farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa faced fresh criticism after photos emerged showing that he had attended a cattle auction dinner at his Phala Phala farm on Friday night, after the he reportedly called in sick and failed to reshuffle his Cabinet the day before.

He was a keynote speaker at the auction hosted by Ntaba Nyoni Cattle.

Ramaphosa also hosted a member of the Ugandan Parliament, Wilson Kajwengye, on his Phala Phala game farm.

Phala Phala trip planned

Speaking to The Citizen, North West University professor and political analyst Andre Duvenhage said Ramaphosa’s decision to visit his game farm was planned after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) dismissed his bid to seek direct access to challenge the findings of the scathing Section 89 Phala Phala report.

Ramaphosa wanted direct access to the ConCourt to challenge the report’s findings, but the apex court ruled that “no case has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access”.

“It was a tactical move on his side to put himself within Phala Phala and the auction to show that there’s money flowing there because he lost the case in the Constitutional Court to appeal the findings of the committee of the investigation,” Duvenhage said.

“The investigative committee that reported to Parliament found prima facie evident against the president, so there’s now grounds for investigation.

“His counter is that he sold buffalo at the auction and he needs to explain a lot of the money, and to be visible within the auction shows that there are auctions taking place, there’s money flowing and he believes he can use that to strengthen his legal case.

“I think it has more to do with that than the Cabinet reshuffle,” he said.

Survival game

Duvenhage said Ramaphosa has to play a “survival game”.

“Then, there is the other factor that is influencing the swiftness of his decisions. I understand that there is a bit of reluctance to appoint Paul Mashatile. It is clear that Paul Mashatile is a powerful figure, and he can endanger the position of president.

“We also do not know what can come from the Eskom dynamics. It may influence the positions of people like Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan, these are people close to the president. So, the president is in a very tight position,” Duvenhage said.

Another political analyst, Dr John Molepo, said Ramaphosa’s delays were caused by his ongoing consultation and any appointments Ramaphosa made involved various factors.

“The balance of forces in the ANC factions, performance of particular ministers and the future of the ANC relies on him consulting.

“Let’s hope the changes he makes will definitely assist the party and the country,” said Molepo.

Additional reporting by Lunga Simelane

