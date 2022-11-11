ANC elective conference: Some top six candidates could be chopped from the lists

Some candidates hoping to be part of the ANC top six elite league could be chopped from the list on the way to the party's elective conference next month. The big shots face the reality of falling by the wayside when the governing party begins to trim nominees for top six positions in the next few weeks. From those vying for the presidency right down to the treasurer-general, the candidates will be shortlisted according to the number of nominations received. The top three who got most nominations will have their names on the ballot paper. President Cyril Ramaphosa and former...

Some candidates hoping to be part of the ANC top six elite league could be chopped from the list on the way to the party’s elective conference next month.

The big shots face the reality of falling by the wayside when the governing party begins to trim nominees for top six positions in the next few weeks.

From those vying for the presidency right down to the treasurer-general, the candidates will be shortlisted according to the number of nominations received.

The top three who got most nominations will have their names on the ballot paper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize are likely to face each other in the presidency but either Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma or Lindiwe Sisulu may fall away when the list is consolidated.

However, they wouldn’t be out of the race and might have to choose either Ramaphosa or Mkhize to back at the conference.

If the nomination process is anything to go by, ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile is bound to become ANC deputy president. He is tipped to beat fellow candidates David Mabuza, Senzo Mchunu, Oscar Mabuyane, Ronald Lamola and Mmamoloko Kubayi.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha have good prospects of being elected as the party’s secretary-general and chair, respectively.

Incumbent ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe is at risk of losing to Mathabatha, who was nominated by Limpopo and supported by Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and North West and endorsed by the ANC national youth task team.

Mantashe has the backing of the Eastern Cape and ANC Women’s League task team. Another contender for the position is Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo.

Although initial signs favour Mbalula for secretary-general in number of nominations, including from the youth and women’s leagues, he is expected to face tough competition from former KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.

The position will also be contested by coordinator of the ANC secretary-general’s office, Gwen Ramokgopa.

