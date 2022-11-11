Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
11 Nov 2022
4:45 am
Politics

ANC elective conference: Some top six candidates could be chopped from the lists

Eric Naki

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha have good prospects of being elected as the party's secretary-general and chair, respectively.

ANC elective conference: Some top six candidates could be chopped from the lists
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing supporters at the ANC manifesto launch in Church Square, Pretoria, 27 September 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Some candidates hoping to be part of the ANC top six elite league could be chopped from the list on the way to the party's elective conference next month. The big shots face the reality of falling by the wayside when the governing party begins to trim nominees for top six positions in the next few weeks. From those vying for the presidency right down to the treasurer-general, the candidates will be shortlisted according to the number of nominations received. The top three who got most nominations will have their names on the ballot paper. President Cyril Ramaphosa and former...

Read more on these topics