ANC cracks showing ahead of elective conferences in Limpopo

A day after ANC members punched each other, the Limpopo provincial secretary has been accused of receiving a BMW X5 as a donation.

With only two weeks left until the ANC regional elective conferences and months before the party’s provincial elective conference, cracks are beginning to show in the ANC in Limpopo.

The ANC Limpopo will hold its provincial conference early next year, while four regions—Norman Mashabane, Sekhukhune, Peter Mokaba, and Vhembe—will hold conferences in April and May.

Now, a day after ANC members at the Letaba sub-region in the Mopani district traded fists over the rightful candidate to lead the region, ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Reuben Madadzhe has been accused of receiving a luxurious BMW X5 from undisclosed donors.

ALSO READ: Chaos erupts over ANC leadership battle in Limpopo

Madadzhe is also alleged to have failed to disclose the vehicle to the ANC headquarters in Limpopo, as required by the Political Party Funding Act.

The entry-level BMW X5 has a price tag of R1.75 million. The car, according to accusations on social media, has also been equipped with blue lights. Another accusation circulating on social media is that Madadzhe is being chauffeured by a foreign national.

On Thursday, Madadzhe dispelled the allegations.

“I have nothing to hide because there is nothing to hide,” he said.

The car, he said, was bought in January 2023. He said it is registered under the ANC Limpopo, with the proxy name of Tom Shadung, who is the fleet manager for the ANC in Limpopo.

Madadzhe produced the certificate of the car to confirm his claims.

“This is the vehicle of the ANC. If I can be deployed or dissolved tomorrow, the vehicle will remain in the offices of the ANC at Frans Mohlala House. I, however, do have my own blue X5, which I am paying for, financed by BMW, every month. Mine is not a small X5 like this one, mine is the big X5 M50, which I came with when I joined Frans Mohlala,” he said.

Madadzhe said the allegations about a foreign national driving the car are lies.

“I do not have a driver who is a foreign national, nor do I have an employee who is a foreign national in my office. I have already written to the Integrity Commission of the ANC and to the party’s secretary-general [Fikile Mbalula] explaining that this social media post is false. It is from people who want to use it for other things,” he said.

ALSO READ: ANC Limpopo region in push to oust Lephalale mayor

The Citizen spoke to some ANC members, who also suggested that the allegations against Madadzhe are “tricks” ahead of the elective conference.

“The motive for targeting comrade Vhamusanda Madadzhe is known, and those playing funny tricks about our leader are also known. That is the same trick that was used on the road to and after Nasrec,” said ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson Mathole Jimmy Machaka.

An ANC youth leader in the Vhembe region, under the Collins Chabane sub-region, who requested anonymity, stated that the battle for leadership positions ahead of next year’s ANC Limpopo provincial elective conference has begun.