ANC electoral committee dismisses NEC nomination complaints as ‘baseless’

The African National Congress (ANC) electoral committee has labelled objections lodged by 16 members regarding national executive committee (NEC) nominations as unsubstantiated and prone to plunging the party into disrepute.

The committee, headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, received an objection this week after the governing party announced nominations for additional 200 ANC NEC members set to be elected at the Nasrec elective conference.

16 complainants

The letter listed the 16 complainants, who included, among others, Isaac Mashaba and Mogomotsi Mogodiri – associates of presidential hopeful Lindiwe Sisulu – former MP Lulu Johnson, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi, Pat Makape and Fezeka Magano.

They demanded that Motlanthe “urgently” provide them with the total number of branch nominations received by each candidate, including provincial nominations. Furthermore, they requested lists of nominees who were disqualified, those who declined nomination, and everyone nominated but was not an ANC member in good standing.

Johnson and Makape have since distanced themselves from the letter.

‘Dubious and unsubstantiated’

In a no-holds-barred response, Motlanthe and committee secretary Chief Matsila explained the nomination process leading to the publication of their names, saying the group could have asked for clarification first before publishing their issues through the media.

“At its meeting on 30th November 2022, the electoral committee took a decision to publish the raw nominations numbers for the top 200 per province and nationally, within the course of this week.

“This step will be completed as soon as the [Elexions] Agency has approached all successful nominees to find out if they are available, to get their details for verification, and have completed the verification and vetting process.

“We wish to appeal to all ANC comrades, particularly yourselves, to exercise patience whilst we conduct the due diligence necessary for the publication of nomination outcomes and results.”

The objections, he added, were based on “misconceptions” of the ANC constitution and the powers and mandate of the electoral committee.

“Please note that we find the locus standi/authorship of this notice rather dubious and unprofessional as it is not signed by those who are purported to be the objectors, and there is no power of attorney conferred to Comrade Fezeka Magano, whose posture is that of the group representative or messenger “A simple enquiry or engagement with our Secretariat could have resulted in a much better comprehension of the work of the Electoral Committee and its status within the ANC.

“It was, therefore, unnecessary to try and agitate against the Electoral Committee through your notice of objection when these matters could be clarified internally without misplaced media remarks,” read the letter.

Motlanthe announced the nominees’ names on Monday,

In the top 10 are former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala (1 447), Malusi Gigaba (1 366), Mduduzi Manana (1 268), David Masondo (1 195), Fikile Mbalula (1 1 92), Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams (1 170), Ronald Lamola (1 140), David Makhura (1 107), Thoko Didiza (1 104) and Andile Lungisa (1 013).

Lagging behind in the nomination race were President Cyril Ramaphosa detractors – Sisulu (722), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (480), and Phumulo Masualle (225).

