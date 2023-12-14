Is Jacob Zuma dumping the ANC for a new political party?

Some ANC officials believe Zuma is linked to a party named after ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

Following the resignation of Mavuso Msimang from the African National Congress (ANC), could former President Jacob Zuma be the latest veteran to jump ship from the governing party?

This as some officials from KwaZulu-Natal believe Zuma is linked to a party named after ANC’s armed wing, uMkhonto we Sizwe.

It is understood the party has already been registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

New political party….. you can't post an MKMVA with alliance logos…. that's clear , a breakaway. But you are recruiting

Dumping ANC?

A poster with an image of Zuma with no ANC logo has also been circulated on social media, according to EWN.

Zuma, according to his daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, is expected to spend 16 December, which marks the anniversary of the MK’s establishment, in Soweto.

“The commander in chief, president Zuma, the people’s president took an oath in 1962 at 20 years old and became an active member of uMkhonto WeSizwe… President Zuma will, on Saturday 16 December, celebrate 62 years of heroism and sacrifice and remember our fallen soldiers,” she tweeted.

The Commander In Chief, President Zuma, The People’s President Took An Oath In 1962, At 20 Years Old And Became An Active Member Of uMkhonto WeSizwe…



President Zuma Will On Saturday, 16 December, Celebrate 62 Years Of Heroism And Sacrifice And Remember Our Fallen Soldiers!

The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, told The Citizen: “The Foundation doesn’t pronounce on political activities of our Patron, H.E President Zuma.”

On Wednesday, the ANC said it was expecting all its former leaders to campaign for the party in the upcoming national and provincial elections next year.

“All ANC former presidents who are former leaders are always available to campaign for the ANC. As far [as] we are concerned, they are doing that work,” ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told The Citizen.

ANC losing power

Msimang earlier this month dumped the ANC just hours after secretary-general Fikile Mbalula ranted against those he said were “de-campaigning” the governing party.

Msimang, said that the ANC was on the verge of losing power.

He said this was also one of the reasons why the ANC was facing a dramatic decline in next year’s general elections, a claim Msimang said was also reflected in internal polls conducted by the ANC.

Mavuso added that keeping those implicated in ANC cabinet signalled leadership failure by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Corrupt activities

The African National Congress Veterans League (ANCVL) later said it was regrettable that Mbalula has made allegations against the league for undermining the governing party.

Snuki Zikalala, ANCVL President, said they will continue to raise issues of corruption internally in the organisation.

“We will continue to engage at provincial and national levels in the list processes to take a stand against individuals who are implicated in corrupt activities including those fingered by the Zondo Commission being part of election lists for provincial and national legislatures.

“We reject the allegation that by doing this, we are undermining the ANC. We believe this is the only path to renew the ANC and restore the legitimacy of the ANC in the eyes of the people,” Zikalala said.

