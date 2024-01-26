ANC faces new revolt from North West branches

The issue of “parachuted” councillors is far from being resolved – and a new revolt is brewing as some dissatisfied ANC branches in the North West demand that they be removed. Members of ward 1 ANC branch in Matlosana local municipality, who gathered this week to hear a report back about Luthuli House’s decision on proposed remedial action on the two-year disputes, kicked off the rebellion. ALSO READ: Mandla Msibi’s future hangs in the balance as disciplinary process gets going They oppose the idea that some of the parachuted councillors must stay while the legitimate candidates chosen by communities kept…

The issue of “parachuted” councillors is far from being resolved – and a new revolt is brewing as some dissatisfied ANC branches in the North West demand that they be removed.

Members of ward 1 ANC branch in Matlosana local municipality, who gathered this week to hear a report back about Luthuli House’s decision on proposed remedial action on the two-year disputes, kicked off the rebellion.

They oppose the idea that some of the parachuted councillors must stay while the legitimate candidates chosen by communities kept out of the process.

The remedial action report was given at the weekend by ANC national executive committee member Dina Pule, who also investigated some of the cases.

In keeping some of the illegitimate councillors, Luthuli House feared it could lose certain of their municipal seats to the opposition if by-elections were held.

But the community refused to accept the decision and only insisted on their candidate, Pakiso Mqikela, and threatened not to vote for the ANC in the 2024 general election if their demand was ignored.

The report tasked the North West ANC provincial executive committee to do a political risk assessment to determine which wards were “winnable” so that by-elections are contested with the original candidates chosen by the community, while parachuted councillors would be kicked out.

In such cases, the parachuted councillors would be subjected to a disciplinary process and dismissed for violating ANC nomination guidelines and constitution.

Some saw this decision as being contradictory because, while some parachuted councillors would be fired, others would be rewarded by retaining their seats – as long as their presence served the ANC’s political interest to avoid losing those seats.

Although the ANC processed 89 seats that were subsequently reduced to 76, the branches demanded that all the 155 councillors who were originally nominated by the communities during the 2021 local government elections be reinstated.

But the numbers have since been reduced several times by Luthuli House and this had caused widespread uproar among communities.

The removal of parachuted councillors would trigger a series of by-elections, some of which the ANC was not confident of winning. But it strategically wanted to hold polls in only “winnable” wards and to let the parachuted councillors continue in their seats where it was likely to lose.

Meanwhile, the ANC Bojanala region is facing a backlash from members and councillors, who demand an explanation about the existence of two mayors.

The suspended mayor, Matlakala Nondzaba, and acting mayor Victoria Makhaula are both drawing salaries from the district municipality.

The concerned members are also questioning the continued appointment and retention of ANC chief whip Ditebogo Moeketsane, who was appointed without being interviewed as required by procedure.