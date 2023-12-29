‘I won’t campaign for the ANC until they pay me my R500k’ – Mzwakhe Mbuli

Mzwakhhe Mbuli wants payment from the ANC, after mobilising Mzansi artists in 2009.

Mzwakhe Mbuli wants money allegedly owed to him by the ANC. Picture: Instagram/ Mzwakhe Mbuli

With less than a year until the general elections, struggle activist and musician Mzwakhe Mbuli says he would not campaign for the ANC until the party pays him R500 000 that was allegedly owed to him for previous work he claims he did for the party in 2010.

Mbuli told The Citizen that he had noticed that several politicians had been using his music and poetry to campaign ahead of next year’s polls.

According to him, he will refuse to do work for the ANC until the alleged 13-year-old debt was paid.

"Put yourself in my shoes what do you do when someone owes you if they approach me, I will remind them that they owe me," Mbuli said.

Mbuli vs ANC: The album at the centre of the storm

According to Mbuli, he was tasked by the ANC in 2009 to gather artists to compile a music album in support of South African athlete Caster Semenya, who at the time emerged victorious in the women’s 800m final at the IAAF Athletics World Championships in Berlin, Germany.

The artists who partook in the project included Rebecca Malope, Solly Moholo, Ntando and Don Laka, among others.

Mbuli claimed to have paid most of the artists with his own money while he was awaiting payment from the ANC.

“I coordinated various SA Artists to compose individual tracks, then I produced a compilation album, titled The Human Spirit Triumphs.

“Various studios were utilised, and I put my head on the block with payments. Unfortunately, I ended up paying. I averted a proposed press conference that was going to tarnish the ANC,” Mbuli said.

Mbuli claimed that several ANC leaders who were trying to help him get his money, have since died.

According to him, these included Jessie Duarte, Jackson Mthembu and Ignatius Jacobs. He said former deputy president David Mabuza also apparently tried to assist.

“The late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu died working on something positive. Unfortunately his untimely death shattered his plans,” Mbuli added.

ANC ‘unaware’ of Mbuli’s claims

When reached for comment, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu told The Citizen she was unaware of the Mbuli’s claims and suggested she would be in touch with him.