Violet’s cute anniversary message for Caster Semenya

"Your birthday is so special to me because without it I would have never had the chance to love you," Violet said.

Caster Semenya and her wife Violet recently celebrated their seventh anniversary and 14 years of being together, with adorable messages to each other.

Taking to social media, Violet described some of the things she loved most about Caster.

“We have been together for 14 years. Married for seven. This is the kind of person you’ve been: stubborn, strict, crazy, a lovely partner, a caring heart, a cheerful friend, and an attentive mother to our kids. I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

The couple also celebrated Caster’s birthday, with Violet again gushing over her wife.

“Happy birthday to you, my love. Your birthday is so special to me because without it I would have never had the chance to love you. Enjoy your day to the fullest”.

‘I love the growth and our maturity’

Caster posted her own anniversary message, sharing how happily in love the couple are.

“As we celebrate our union and my birthday, I am happy to say I love the growth and our maturity in this journey.

May we continue to love, care, support and respect each other.”

Caster’s return to the track

Violet told The Citizen last year that Caster, who won silver at the 2012 Summer Olympics, had not retired despite controversy over her participation on the running track.

“I’m very protective of my partner and you won’t get that answer from me. You will get it from her when you see her.

“But don’t think that she has retired. That’s the only thing I can tell you,” she said.