‘Springbok emblem no different from Die Stem’ – EFF

The EFF also criticised makeup of the Springbok rugby team, saying it was white dominated.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has said while the party loved rugby, the Springbok emblem was and continues to be a “symbol of Afrikaner supremacy”.

The red berets Nazier Paulen made the comments during a plenary session in Parliament on Tuesday.

EFF leader Julius Malema, over the weekend, lambasted the team calling it a symbol of apartheid and white supremacy.

This is despite the thousands of South Africans coming together in different cities to celebrate the Springboks’ unprecedented fourth Rugby World Cup title beating the All Blacks 12 to 11 in the Final.

Springbok emblem no different

Paulsen said there are many people who are deliberately misunderstanding the EFF regarding the Springbok emblem.

“They don’t want to deal with the facts. It is a fact that the Springbok emblem is no different from Die Stem in the national anthem. They both represent a continuation of apartheid eras racist white supremacy, the same way the apartheid flag is a stain on our democracy.

“It is a fact that the custodian of white supremacy, its continuation and its main beneficiary is Johann Rupert. That is why he’s the only resident in South Africa whom the Springbok team visited on private property to present the cup,” Paulsen said.

Quotas

Paulsen also criticised makeup of the Springbok rugby team.

“It is a fact the Springbok rugby team is white dominated despite the fact that South Africa particularly the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape, has more black and brilliant rugby players than any other region in South Africa,” Paulsen said.

“Yet they are a minority in a country that has a majority of African people. We don’t believe that our people are celebrating a colour and symbol that has its genesis in the 1906 whites only national rugby team.”

“These are the same colours that the apartheid government in 1971 passed a law stating that the Springbok colours would strictly be awarded to white sportspersons only. We are not going to be pressured to worship and glorify anti-black racist symbols just because they are happy to do so on an international stage,” Paulsen said.

