Fake cops arrested for allegedly extorting R23 000 from suspected adulterer

The accused are believed to be part of a gang that followed their victim to a guest house whereafter they forced him to withdraw cash

Two men will appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested for robbery and impersonating a police officer.

Ronnie Pelesane and Modise Pholo were apprehended on Thursday, 20 June after an investigation by the North West Anti-Gang Unit.

The 31 and 44-year-old are allegedly part of a six-man gang that stormed a guest house and allegedly extorted a customer back in March 2022.

Threats to arrest cheating man

Disguised as police officers, the men found a client of the guest house in bed with a woman. They accused the man of only having met the woman that day.

In an alleged act to exploit the situation, the fake cops took the man to an ATM where he withdrew

R4 000. Thereafter, they forced him to deposit R23 000 into an unidentified bank account and stole his cellphone.

“Following the incident, the accused drove with the victim to Christiana, then back to Wolmaransstad where he was released,” confirmed North-West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Suspended sentence for impersonating an officer

In a separate incident, two men were sentenced after being found guilty of impersonating an officer, as well as common robbery and theft.

The Bloemhof Regional Court handed 45-year-old Lebamang Lepholletsa and 47-year-old Molefi Mokone a wholly suspended five year sentence, provided they could each pay the victim R20 000 before 31 July.

The pair were convicted of the October 2022 robbery of a man who was lured to a farm on the pretence of purchasing goats.

At a house in Bloemhof, Lepholletsa and Mokone were part of a group that were impersonating officers from the Hawks, accosting the victim and accusing him of dealing in diamonds.

The victim was robbed of his firearm, R37 000 in cash and was given a bank account to deposit additional funds into. The victim was later given back his firearm, although, without any ammunition.

“A case docket was opened and allocated to the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit for investigation. The pair were later arrested after being identified by the victim. The accused finally pleaded guilty and sentenced,” confirmed Mokgwabone.

Should Lephollestsa and Mokone not reimburse the victim the required amount by the date stipulated, they will serve a two-year prison sentence.