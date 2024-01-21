No action against Zuma for now as ANC leaders are sent to put out fires in KZN – report

'If we suspend him now, then all the attention will be on that suspension.'

Former president Jacob Zuma will be off the hook for now as the African National Congress (ANC) turns its focus on the upcoming general elections.

Zuma will be “free” to campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party after the ANC leadership decided not to act against the former president for defying the ruling party.

Well, at least until once the 2024 national and provincial elections have passed.

Zuma suspension?

According to City Press, the ANC had an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the conundrum Zuma has left the governing party.

Some party officials have already criticised the former president for supporting the uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) Party.

However, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and chairperson Gwede Mantashe reportedly sought to delay the disciplinary action against Zuma until after the elections.

“If we suspend him now, then all the attention will be on that suspension – and that’s exactly what he’s looking for.

“Zuma will use his suspension to try to take further support away from the ANC and pretend it was Ramaphosa’s decision.

“However, the reality is that he expelled himself from the party with his actions,” a source told the publication.

Last December, Zuma announced to the nation that he won’t campaign for the ANC.

The former president was of the view that the ANC has been reduced to “an organisation hardly respected by those it sought to liberate”.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was the latest ANC official to strongly criticise Zuma this week.

Cele expressed his displeasure over Zuma’s decision to distance himself from the party, despite serving as an ANC leader for years, especially considering the unwavering support the party had provided him throughout his political journey.

He threatened to expose Zuma’s “dirty secrets” as the former president was his commander during exile.

Meanwhile, the ANC has reportedly deployed party leaders such as Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, to lobby against the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Comrade JZ cannot denounce, malign and [campaign against] the ANC while we continue to keep quiet.

“We need the comrades who worked with him, who knew him well, to come out and speak the truth about who he is — a parasitic misleader — before he leads people astray,” a senior ANC leader who requested anonymity told Sunday Times.

When will elections happen?

Since the term of office of the current government ends around May, South Africa is required to hold elections within 90 days of the expiration date in terms of the Constitution.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the elections could take place between May and August 2024 if Ramaphosa proclaims by early February.

In consultation with the IEC, the president must determine the election date.

Meanwhile, a panel that will be tasked with considering greater electoral reform is expected to be established after this year’s elections.

