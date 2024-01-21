Daily news update: Cele throws shade at Zuma, a ‘disgraceful’ Mandela auction, and scam calls

In today’s news, Police minister Bheki Cele has hit out at former President Jacob Zuma for viewing himself as the “Samson” of the ANC. There were also stinging words for wolves in new sheeps’ clothing by Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi at his party’s election manifesto rally.

Nelson Mandela’s grandson is not impressed by an auction of his grandfather’s belongings, questioning why his aunt is selling her father’s ID, and how to not fall for a scam call from your “bank”.

Bafana Bafana take on neighbours Namibia in a must-win African Cup of Nations clash tonight. We have the lowdown on what you should know ahead of the match.

‘He gets R3 million every year, what does he want?’ – Cele slams Zuma

Police Minister Bheki Cele has become the latest African National Congress (ANC) official to heavily criticise Jacob Zuma as the rift between the ruling party and the former president deepens.

Speaking during an event held at the Pinetown Civic Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) this week, Cele said no individual should think they were “above the ANC or people love you more than the ANC” regardless of their stature within the party.

“Nobody owns this organisation,” he told ANC delegates.

‘Even when they form new parties, we know who they are, corrupt to the core’- Songezo Zibi takes aim

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has criticised government led by the African National Congress (ANC), while pledging to address the serious challenges facing South Africa.

Zibi added South Africans would not be fooled by the “names and faces that laid the groundwork for the destruction” of the country.

“Even when they form new political parties, wear new T-shirts and sing different slogans, we know who they are. We will not be fooled again. They are all the same. They steal. They lie. They promise too much, but they are all the same, corrupt to the core.”

‘Robbing the children of SA’- Mandela’s grandson slams ‘disgraceful’ auction

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Ndaba, has joined the outrage over an auction of the former president’s belongings, calling it a disgrace.

Mandela’s daughter, and Ndaba’s aunt, Makaziwe recently won a two-year legal battle against the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) in her bid to auction off some of Mandela’s personal items, including his ID used during the 1994 elections.

Ndaba labelled the auction a “disgrace” and “an abomination”.

“This is robbing the children of our country… from being able to engage with where Madiba came from and how he lived.

“Who sells their father’s ID book? That’s insane. You’re robbing South Africa of its heritage.”

Bafana’s Mudau ready for AFCON battle against neighbours Namibia

Bafana Bafana right back Khuliso Mudau expects a tough battle against Southern African neighbours Namibia on Sunday, but believes South Africa can emerge victorious from their vital Africa Cup of Nations Group E clash.

Bafana need the win more than the Brave Warriors, given that Hugo Broos’ side lost their opening match against Mali on Tuesday, while Namibia stunned Tunisia 1-0 on the same day.

I would like to report a crime: Police station in KZN burgled

The last place you expect to hear of a burglary is at a police station. So imagine the surprise of officers who reported for duty this week to find three rooms at their station had been burgled.

The offices, located at the Verulam police station in KwaZulu-Natal were broken into on Wednesday evening and several valuables were stolen.

This is not the first incident of theft at the station.

SA Post Office employees neglected by government – Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has accused the government of subjecting SA Post Office (Sapo) employees to abuse and neglect ahead of the impending retrenchment of 6 000 workers.

According to Cosatu, forcing workers to take a 40% salary cut while the mismanagement and destruction continue was “nothing short of scandalous.”

“It is heartbreaking to witness the neglect and the disdain to which the 14 000 Post Office workers have been subjected to.

Beware of these scam calls from your ‘bank’

It is important to beware of scam calls from your “bank” and remember that it’s not easy to recognise scammers anymore because of their spelling mistakes or far-fetched statements.

Scammers now call you on your cellphone and sound so versed in banking procedures that it is easy to believe them. How do I know that? Because they tried to scam me in December – twice.

