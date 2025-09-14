ANCYL dismisses reports of succession battles, confirms call for early national congress

The youth league is expected to call a media briefing in the coming week to outline its NGC resolutions.

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has dismissed reports of factionalism and leadership succession battles within its ranks, labelling the reports as “pure fabrication”.

The organisation held its second ANCYL National General Council (NGC) from Wednesday to Friday in Kimberley, which, according to reports, was chaotic.

City Press reported on Sunday that the gathering was plagued by small caucus meetings intending to table a motion of no confidence against their leadership.

Delegates from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape reportedly planned to table a motion of no confidence against Collen Malatji. The plan was thwarted by Gauteng, Limpopo, Free State, North West and Northern Cape.

The provinces opted for an early conference.

‘No ANCYL succession battles’

The ANCYL dismissed claims that its NGC was consumed by leadership contests, saying that at no point during the congress were names dropped for succession purposes.

However, it confirmed a unanimous decision of the NGC to call for an early national congress. However this would “not be for succession battles, but to ensure that the Youth League focuses squarely on the local government elections (LGE),” said ANCYL secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle.

“This approach prevents divisive succession talks from distracting our structures at ground level during such a critical period. Importantly, the resolution for an early congress was supported and seconded by all provinces of the ANCYL, underscoring unity of purpose and organisational discipline.”

The youth league is expected to call a media briefing in the coming week to outline its NGC resolutions.

‘Anarchy’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the party was pleased that other provinces dismissed the “anarchy”.

“The youth did not embrace it because they know we’re in a difficult moment right now to be doing cheap things like that,” said Mbalula.

“This is why I had to remind them to leave the discussion about succession, which is a decision of the NEC. Leave it, we will deal with it at the right moment. For now, let’s consolidate the ANC. I also spoke to the women of the ANC, of course, they want a woman president, fine. I said to them, ‘Let’s wait, comrades, for the right moment to discuss his issue’.”

